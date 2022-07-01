Vera Wang has celebrated her 73rd birthday with a pink-themed bash, with the fashion designer wearing a pink outfit, matching pink hair and a pink tiara to mark the occasion.

On Thursday, Wang shared photos of the birthday celebration, which included pink lights, extravagant pink flower arrangements, karaoke, and her new pink rosé Prosecco, on Instagram.

In the first album, the 73 year old could be seen posing in her blush-coloured top with train and matching pink floral shorts while holding a bottle of pink Prosecco amid a backdrop of pink flowers. She accessorised the outfit with multiple necklaces, while opting to wear her long hair straight and styled with pink streaks. Wang completed the monochrome look with a pink sparkling tiara and a matching pink manicure.

“Celebrating my bday with CAKES and KARAOKE… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!!

#VeraWangParty,” the legendary designer captioned the photo.

In another Instagram post celebrating the occasion, Wang could be seen standing next to a multi-tiered silver cake covered in pink roses, while a third album showed a close-up of the designer’s matching pink cocktail ring as she held a bottle of her rosé Prosecco.

After the party, which Wang revealed followed the theme: “Enchanted garden,” she appeared to change into another birthday outfit to perform karaoke during the afterparty. For her second look of the night, the designer wore a pink sequined crop top, which she paired with a matching mini skirt.

On Instagram, the photos of Wang celebrating her 73rd birthday during the over-the-top party have been met with an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans, while others have taken the opportunity to praise the designer’s birthday looks.

“What a FAB party and you looked SMASHING,” one person wrote, while another said: “You are flawless! Happiest of birthdays!”

“Living for this all-pink look,” someone else added.

Others were surprised to learn the designer’s age, with many of Wang’s followers noting how “ageless” she looked while celebrating her 73rd birthday.

“Happy Birthday! Dang girl what’s your ageless secret!” one fan asked, while another said: “Happy Birthday you look stunning! Tell us your secrets so we can look just as good!”

“Happy happy birthday to you Vera! You are ageless!” someone else wrote.

While Wang has not responded to the comments, she previously revealed in response to a fan who questioned what her “routine” was that she relies on “work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, [and] not much sun”.

The designer also referenced the importance of sleep and vodka while speaking to People in 2020, when she was asked about her self-care tools.

“Sleep is key to having survived growing a company, raising two kids,” she said. “I mean, I don’t think I could exist if I wasn’t able to sleep. I had to get rest because I feel it’s a regenerator. So sleep is a very big part and certainly vodka. Because I mean, it’s just so great to be able to unwind with a cocktail.”

Despite the praise, Wang recently revealed an interview with BBC 100 Women that she thinks ageism is “so old-fashioned,” and that she never thought of “going way out of my way” to preserve her youth “in a fanatical, obsessive way”.