Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘I’m obsessive’: Vernon Kay says he brushes his teeth ‘four times a day’

The presenter shared his typical Sunday routine

Kate Ng
Monday 03 October 2022 14:27
Comments
Vernon Kay accidentally calls Jimmy Somerville Jimmy Savile on Radio 2

Vernon Kay has revealed he brushes his teeth four times a day as he is “obsessive” about hygiene.

The TV and radio presenter, 48, said that cleaning his teeth is the last thing he does before bed, unless he can’t sleep.

If sleep is difficult to come by, Kay said he plays “18 holes around my favourite golf course in my head, and I’m done”.

The 2020 I’m A Celebrity star opened up to the Guardian about what a typical Sunday looks like for him and his family, which consists of wife and Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly and their two daughters.

Kay said that while he enjoys laying in on the weekend, waking up “after 10am is excessive”.

Recommended

During the day, he and Daly, 53, like to go for brunch or have a pub lunch with friends before getting on with his “ridiculous number of stupid hobbies”, which include flying radio-controlled aeroplanes or paintball.

He praised Daly’s ability to make “a killer sandwich” with so much filling, “there isn’t a square millimetre to spare”.

Kay and Daly have been married since 2003. They wed at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Horwich, Bolton.

Earlier this year, Kay made headlines when he confused Jimmy Somerville for late paedophile Jimmy Savile during a live interview on BBC Radio 2.

While standing in for Zoe Ball on her breakfast show in March, he mistakenly said to singer-songwriter Marc Almond that the latter duetted with Savile before apologising and correcting himself.

Kay read a message from a fan of Almond’s and said: “Awesome voice and so unique. His music helped me through some dark days, I saw him at Pride and I think I was the first one at Hyde Park to run down and wait for him at the front. Amazing.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay attend the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021

(Getty Images for EON Productions)

“His duet with Jimmy Savile – Jimmy Somerville, apologies – just blew me away, absolutely awesome.”

In a separate interview in 2016, Daly opened up about having “extreme germ phobia”, among other fears.

Recommended

She told the publication she has a phobia of “toilet door handles, the ice cream seller holding your cone with bare hands, touching raw meat or chicken”.

Daly is also afraid of flying, adding: “When it starts to get bumpy I have to pull a blanket over my head and silently scream.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in