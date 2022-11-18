The festive countdown is on, which means one thing and one thing only, it’s time to get your Christmas shopping sorted. As always, the big day is the perfect opportunity to slip a truly showstopping gift under the tree for your favourite person. But the sheer amount of choice can make it feel like a daunting endeavour.

That’s where Very comes in. Everyone’s favourite retailer stocks thousands of big-ticket items from popular brands at competitive prices. For that very reason, it’s the ultimate place to get all of your Christmas shopping done in one place.

With gifts for every budget and preference, you can expect everything from designer pieces and premium beauty products to gaming consoles and Secret Santa favourites. And to make things even easier, this guide is on hand to help – consider it your one-stop-shop for a gem that they’ll love.

This edit has been carefully curated with your favourite people in mind. So much so, the hardest bit will be actually handing the present you’ve purchased over because you’ll likely want to keep it for yourself.

Xbox series X: From £449.99, Very.co.uk

Best: For gamers

Looking for a truly showstopper gift for your loved ones this Christmas? Put this under the tree for your favourite gamer, and it’ll certainly make their year. The next-gen console is a big one in the gaming world and is the fastest, most powerful device Xbox has made, making it a joy to play on. Should they not be an Xbox player, but in fact prefer Sony’s devices, Very also has the PS5 (£539.99, Very.co.uk), which has been bundled with the all-new God of War Ragnarok game. For a handheld device for the gamer, turn to the all-new Nintendo Switch OLED (£304.99, Very.co.uk). We told you that Very is the perfect Christmas presents.

Guess Alexie top zip shoulder bag: £82.50, Very.co.uk

Best: For the stylish woman in your life

Handbags make the most special Christmas gifts, and Very’s selection of designer options is impressive. A standout favourite is Guess. The sleek design of this shoulder bag means it’s a versatile choice, and it would undoubtedly make the perfect gift for any stylish woman in your life.

Aromatherapy Associates mini moment forest therapy: £9.60, Very.co.uk

Best: Secret Santa gift

Shopping for Secret Santa gifts can be difficult, but thanks to Very it’s just got a whole lot easier. For giving the gift of calm and relaxation this Christmas, you truly cannot go wrong with this Aromatherapy Associates miniature bath and shower oil, which doubles up as a decorative Christmas tree bauble. Infused with a blend of natural and therapeutic essential oils, it’ll encourage them ot take a moment for themselves.

Virginia Hayward season’s greetings basket: £49.99, Very.co.uk

Best: For foodies

For a bumper goodie box that your favourite foodie is guaranteed to love, this is one of the most exciting things they’ll unwrap this Christmas. Making sure they enjoy Twixmas as much as possible, it’s packed full of some tasty delicacies, including chocolate covered honeycomb, chocolate truffles, christmas nuts, sun dried tomato biscuits and a bottle of Australian shiraz. For something even more showstopping, the Christmas pantry hamper (£199.99, Very.co.uk) would make the most impressive gift for your host.

Boss bottled night eau de toilette: £49.99, Very.co.uk

Best: For him

When it comes to gifts for him, a cologne is an obvious choice – and for good reason. This Boss eau de toilette is said to be a seductive scent. With its intense, spicy top notes and woody base, it’s a wearable, everyday fragrance that they (and you) will love. Better still, the sizeable 200ml bottle will keep them going for a long time.

Teamson Kids little chef florence classic play kitchen and pan set bundle: £69.99, Very.co.uk

Best: For kids

If you’re looking for ways to inspire creativity and imagination among little ones this Christmas and beyond, Very has a range of toys that will make the perfect gifts. Serving as a great way to encourage kids to get excited about cooking, it has a number of realistic and interactive features, including oven knobs, a hob, two drawers, a dink and an 11-piece pots and pans set. It’s suitable for children aged three and over, and is a great way to encourage role play, and keep them occupied. A gift that keeps on giving.

