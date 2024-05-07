Victoria Beckham praised after achieving Met Gala success for first time

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Phoebe Dynevor has given Victoria Beckham her Met Gala debut by wearing a custom gown by the designer to Anna Wintour’s opulent fashion event.

The 2024 Met Gala took place on Monday (6 May), with stars including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri and Lana Del Rey walking the green carpet.

Many of the celebrities’ looks explored this year’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with Beckham styling Dynevor in a romantic sheer pink gown.

Speaking to Vogue, Dynevor said her younger self would never have believed she was wearing a dress designed by one of the Spice Girls.

“Ten year old me could never have seen this coming,” it’s like something out of a fairytale,” the Bridgerton actor, 29, said.

“It has this beautiful train with flowers going all the way up it,” she added. “It’s very ethereal.”

Beckham, whose designs have never been worn by a star on the Met Gala carpet before, said she decided to use vintage lace from her archive for Dynevor’s custom look.

Phoebe Dynevor attends The 2024 Met Gala in a custom design by Victoria Beckham ( Getty Images for The Met Museum )

“There was something quite romantic about reviving it and bringing it back to life– much like a sleeping beauty,” she said.

“[Phoebe is] such a beautiful, talented young woman and I really wanted to design the gown with her in mind – to be almost like an extension of her.

“We even hand-dyed the flowers to match her skin.”

Fans were quick to praise Beckham’s tulle design when Dynevor walked the Met Gala carpet on Monday evening, calling the gown “dreamy” and “underrated” by viewers.

It comes after it was reported last month that Beckham had demanded the return of her fashion label stock after the collapse of the luxury retail group Matches Fashion.

The Spice Girl, who launched her eponymous label in 2008, asked the retailer to give back all the summer stock she sent to them the month before after learning that the e-commerce retailer would be closing down.

Luxury e-commerce retailer Matches was put into administration in March, just months after it had been acquired by Fraser Group, owned by retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley, for £52 million ($66.6 million), The Business of Fashion reported at the time.

Beckham wore a similar design to celebrate her 50th birthday last month ( Instagram: @victoriabeckham )

A source at Beckham’s label told The Mail on Sunday that bosses have asked for the clothes back out of fear that Matches will not pay them before it shuts down its website.

The source said: “Matches is continuing to sell designer clothing online, and has promised to pay for it all. But some brands, like VB, have insisted on getting the stock back so they can sell it themselves. Not everyone is convinced Mike Ashley’s outfit – and the administrators – will pay up.”

The Independent has contacted Matches fashion and Victoria Beckham’s representatives for comment.