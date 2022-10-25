Jump to content

Victoria Beckham reveals the 90s outfit that still ‘haunts’ her: ‘There was a naivety to it’

Fashion designer and her husband wore matching outfits in 1999 to attend Versace party

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 25 October 2022 20:49
Victoria Beckham has candidly reflected on her past fashion choices, with the former Spice Girl revealing there is one outfit that still “haunts” her.

Beckham, 48, shared the admission during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, during which she played “So Posh or Oh Gosh” alongside Anne Hathway.

During the game, Cohen asked the fashion designer about the matching black leather pantsuits she and her husband David Beckham wore to the Versace Club Gala Party in 1999, at which point Beckham revealed that the outfit “haunts” her.

“It haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it,” Beckham admitted. “It was hot. We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which was inappropriate in itself.

“But, you know, we really considered those outfits. We really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet.”

As for why the outfit haunts her, Beckham said it’s because she’s constantly asked about the matching ensemble.

“Because everybody pulls it out of the bag Andy,” she explained, prompting laughter from Hathaway.

Victoria and David Beckham wore matching leather pantsuits to a Versace party in 1999

(AFP via Getty Images)

Beckham’s admission comes after she recently revealed that her 11-year-old daughter Harper often criticises her past fashion choices, with the former pop star telling Vogue Australia: “She actually said to me recently: ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.’”

According to Beckham, Harper even claimed that she was “disgusted” by the lengths of her mother’s skirts.

While Harper is critical of her mother’s past outfit choices, Beckham revealed that she looks to the 11-year-old for fashion inspiration, as she referred to her as her “style icon” during a holiday vacation in August.

