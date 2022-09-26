‘Gonna mark it out of 10’: Victoria Beckham jokes about ‘David’s sticky stuff’ in hilarious TikTok
Former Spice Girl has a huge following on the social media platform
Victoria Beckham has shared her amusing commentary of her husband, David Beckham, as he collected honey from the family’s own beehives.
The former Spice Girl star filmed herself for TikTok walking along a field at home while David examined the hives.
“So, here with David whilst he collects his sticky stuff,” she announces in the video to her thousands of followers.
“He’s about to release... his sticky stuff. His new batch of sticky stuff,” she continues, over a shot of David walking around the field.
“How’s it going?” she then asks her husband.
“Think we have good flowage to be honest,” he responds. “Not sure it’s a word but...”
“Doesn’t matter,” Victoria tells him. “Look, it’s pouring out of that one.”
The clip then cuts to a shot of Victoria walking back to the house with a jar of honey, telling fans: “So, I’ve got the sticky stuff. Gonna go and sample it, let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like. I’m gonna mark it out of 10 and I’ll let you know.”
She captioned the video: “The Beckham sticky stuff @DavidBeckham (or should I say David Attenborough). I rate it 10/10!”
Fans were delighted by the brief insight into life with the Beckhams, and praised Victoria for her sense of humour.
“She is too funny,” one fan wrote in the comments while another said: “Victoria doesn’t get enough credit for how hilariously funny she is. I love her.”
At the time of writing, the video had received over 7 million views.
Victoria, David and their son Brooklyn recently shared their own respective tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, following her funeral on Monday 19 September.
Victoria hailed the late monarch as “the epitome of elegance” and the “ultimate icon in every way”.
