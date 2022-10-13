Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham opened up about her husband David Beckham waiting in the queue for “14 hours” to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, explaining why the experience “meant so much to him”.

The 48-year-old fashion decision discussed how her husband paid his respects to the Queen in London last month during a recent appearance on Today. While speaking to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Victoria said that David was so “happy” that he had waited in the queue at Westminster Hall to see the monarch lying in state.

“David felt very humbled by the experience,” she explained. “It was something that he really wanted to do. And he is so happy that he did it. He said the experience was something that he struggles to even express. It meant so much to him.”

She talked about some of the “great people” that David met through this experience and some of the ways in which he interacted with them.

“He was in the queue for 14 hours,” the former Spice Girls member continued. “He said he met some really amazing people. He was buying them all doughnuts. He said, ‘I met some great, great people,’ and he’s just so happy he did it.”

On 16 September, David was spotted in the queue to see the Queen’s coffin, which was lying in state in Westminster, before she was buried alongside her family at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While speaking to ITV News at the time, the former Manchester United star said that he thought his arrival to Westminster, in the middle of the night, would make his wait a little shorter. Though, this wasn’t the case.

“I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little quieter. I was wrong,” he said. “Everybody had that in mind. Everybody wants to be here, to be part of this experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us.”

During an interview with BBC News while in the queue, David also emphasised how the experience is “meant to be shared” as everyone wants to “celebrate the amazing life of [their] Queen”.

Following the late royal’s state funeral on Monday, David shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram.

“Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen,” he wrote. “This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique , inspirational & caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.”

The day before the Queen’s funeral, Victoria also reflected on the “loss” of the monarch and described her as the “ultimate icon” in a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world,” she wrote. “The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever.