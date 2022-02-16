Puerto Rican Sofía Jirau is making history as the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome.

In an Instagram post shared on 14 February, Jiaru, 25, announced her new gig with the fashion company.

“One day I dreamed it, I worked for it and today it’s a dream come true,” she wrote in the caption Spanish, which was translated to English via Google Translate. “I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down Syndrome!”

“Thank you all for always supporting me in my projects,” she continued. “This is just the beginning, now it’s formed! Inside and out there are no limits.”

According to her official website , Jirau made her debut as a model in March 2019, on her 23rd birthday. In February 2020, she modelled at New York Fashion Week for the first time.

Her career has also expanded outside of modelling, as she launched her online store , “Alavett,” based on the phrase “I love it,” in 2019. Some of the products on this site include phone cases, mugs, hats, and shirts.

Speaking to People after and about her NYFW debut, Jirau noted that while she “lived her dream” this was only the start of her overall career.

“When I was little, I looked myself in the mirror and said, ‘I’m going to be a model and a businesswoman,’” she said at the time.

On Instagram in February 2020, Jirau also shared a video of herself walking at NYFW, and the caption reads: “I was born for this and I want to show the world that I have everything a model needs to shine.”

And when addressing how much support she’s had from her modelling team and Puerto Rican family, Jiaru emphasised how she wouldn’t let anything get in the way of her goals.

“Inside and out, there are no limits. There aren’t,” she told People. “Everyone can accomplish their dreams.”