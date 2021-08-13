Woman applauded for amusing response to man who claims he knows how to ‘please’ women

A woman is being applauded for her response to a man who claimed that he knows how to please women, and that all it requires are things such as a kiss on the forehead.

Cat Sims, who goes by the username @notsosmugnow on TikTok, recently dueted a video from a fellow TikTok user, Steven John Dermott, who claimed that “a female isn’t really that hard to please”, before listing off four things that he believes are key to making women happy.

According to Dermott’s video, “pleasing” a woman is as simple as feeding her, “kissing her forehead when she’s sleeping,” cuddling her, and never lying to her.

However, Sims had vastly different responses to what actually pleases a woman, with the TikTok user sarcastically following the format of Dermott’s post and snapping as she listed off the things that women really want in a relationship, such as a man who cleans up after himself and calls if they are going to be late.

According to Sims, women also appreciate being with a man who can “get your p*** actually in the toilet,” as well as someone who “takes the bins out without being asked”.

Sims concluded the video with the final note: “Don’t be a misogynistic pr***”, before making two peace signs at the camera.

The amusing takedown, which has been viewed more than 3.5m times, has prompted an outpouring of supportive comments, with many agreeing with Sims’ claims.

“I love it. I’d much rather them do things without being asked. Don’t want a cuddle after picking their things up,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Is he describing a woman or a house pet?!”

“Very true, you nailed this,” someone else commented under Sims’ video.

And while some viewers noted that Dermott wasn’t completely off, as some of the behaviours he listed are also nice to have in a partner, most TikTok users were in agreement that kissing while sleeping is not going to please a woman.

“Do NOT kiss my forehead if I am sleeping, do you have any idea how long it took me to finally fall asleep?” one woman wrote, while another said: “Definitely never kiss me while I’m sleeping.”