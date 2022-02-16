A man has sparked a debate after filming himself giving his waiter a 200 per cent tip, as viewers questioned why he documented the moment.

In a TikTok video posted on 15 February, @realkingkhang is shown having dinner at a restaurant for Valentine’s Day. He then asked his server to swipe the tip section on the screen of a tablet, which he was using to pay his bill, as far as it could go. According to the TikToker, whatever per cent the swipe landed on would be the waiter’s tip amount.

“Boom 200 per cent,” the TikTok user said. “Done.”

In the background, the man’s partner proceeded to claim that the waiter was going to get “$100 in tip,” prompting @realkingkhang to clarify that the restaurant employee would actually be getting $93.26.

“Thank you very much. I appreciate that,” the waiter said, as he gave a thumbs up to the camera.

In the text over the video, the creator noted that their bill was only $46, but he was still happy to give the tip.

“I love doing this,” the text reads. “Feel[s] so good to make someone[’s] day.”

The video has more than 174,000 view so far, with many TikTok users in the comments criticising @realkingkhang for recording the gesture.

“Y’all did not need to post this and you didn’t need to repeat it four times at the table like you are gods or something,” one comment reads.

Another viewer wrote: “Why do we make games out of tipping people and film? Just give the money leave it at that.”

Other viewers claimed that the only reason the video was posted was for the sake of likes and views.

“Who cares,” one person wrote. “You doing it only for content,” while another added: “Ummm ok f**k these people doing it for the likes.”

However, there were some viewers who defended @realkingkhang and praised him for tipping his waiter so generously.

“Love it man,” one TikToker said, while another wrote: “All the comments are hating, but I doubt any of them have EVER paid over 20 per cent for their tips...”

The Independent has reached out to @realkingkhang for comment.