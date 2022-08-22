Walmart worker shares mysterious messes she’s found in store aisles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Walmart employee has gone viral after sharing some of the messiest surprises she’s found hidden in the store aisles.

Walmart worker Chelsea Jones (@chelseaj1617) has gained a large following on TikTok, where she shares behind-the-scenes secrets from her job at the American retail chain. On 9 August, Jones posted the eighth video to her “What I’ve found working at Walmart” series, which has since gained more than 4 million views on the app.

In the viral clip, one of the mysterious messes Jones found appears to be a large can of beans spilled in the Walmart clothing aisle. She also discovered loose dog food on the ground, a pile of wet paper towels trashed onto the floor, an empty food tray, and a half-drunk bottle of orange juice.

Many TikTok users were shocked by the bizarre items Jones found during her shift, and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the unexpected messes.

“I feel like it gets worse and worse the longer you work,” one person commented.

“People really just eating a hot meal inside and then dipping,” another user wrote.

Others took the opportunity to share some of the strange things they’ve found while shopping at Walmart as well.

“I once found a positive pregnancy test while I was shopping for paint,” one TikToker said.

Another person claimed they saw “a dead fish in a shopping cart,” while someone else said they noticed “two fully eaten chicken wings” sitting on a shelf.

One former Walmart employee commented, “I used to be in apparel. Have you found meat customers hide under stacks of clothing???”

Unsurprisingly, Jones replied: “Plenty.”