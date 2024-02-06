Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been defended after she said she was accused of intentionally trying to “outshine” her sister-in-law at a wedding.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, the woman specified that she and her husband recently attended her sister-in-law’s wedding. She prefaced that while she wasn’t trying to brag about her appearance, she’s often received comments about how she was “physically pretty,” and that the remarks have their “perks and cons”.

She further specified that while in school, her peers “either only paid attention to” her looks or “thought everything [she] did was against them,” which she said caused problems in her female friendships. The woman then brought up the “conflict” at her sister-in-law’s wedding, which she noted was at “fancy location,” which meant she decided to “ dress up a little bit”.

“I had a baby three months ago, I wore a dress with cleavage,” she explained. “When [the bride] and her husband were busy catching up with friends, some family members came and complimented my outfit with the always so necessary comment about how good I look because I’ve lost most of my baby weight.”

The woman went on to note that while her baby wasn’t at the wedding, he was with the babysitter who lived near the venue. However, her baby was only being breastfed, so there were two points during the nuptials where she had to go outside and see him.

“The first time was when they were giving speeches, so I went to the car, breastfed him and [the babysitter] left,” she said. “Then the second time some people wanted to see the baby so as we were outside (because of the music) some of our family came to greet my baby.”

She then shared a separate issue that arised: her other sister-in-law posted photos on social media with her at the wedding and called her “the prettiest doll” in the post. However, according to the Reddit poster, the bride thought the post was “very nasty”, which allegedly prompted the bride to make a vague Instagram post.

“[The bride] posted on [Instagram] saying that no matter what, some people always want to shine brighter than others and steal the stoplight even on special occasions,” the Reddit poster continued. “I saw that and I sent her a text like: ‘Hey, is everything okay?’”

The woman shared that her sister-in-law later asked her if she was “tone-deaf,” before revealing that the Instagram post was about the Reddit poster. She then shared that the bride was upset about people complimenting her sister-in-law about “how good [she] looked, how lucky [her] husband is, how pretty [her] baby” was. However, the woman specified that when she tried to defend herself, her sister-in-law continued to argue.

“I told her: ‘Sorry, but I don’t really see how that has anything to do with me,’” the post continued. “[The bride] said that I’m doing this on purpose and to back up her argument she said that in the photo I posted, people were commenting on that kind of stuff. She insists that I wanted to outshine her by basically looking prettier and having people coo at my baby.”

She concluded her post by claiming that the situation may just be “that female competition” that she’s experienced previously with friends. “It wouldn’t be weird to me if she thought that me dressing up or losing weight was something I’ve done to purposely harm her because it has happened to me before,” she claimed. “But I don’t want to be too harsh and I want to give the benefit of the doubt because maybe I was wrong.”

The Reddit post has since gone viral, with more than 5,500 upvotes as of 6 February. In the comments, many people defended the Reddit poster, with some arguing that she did the right thing by going outside to feed her baby during the wedding. They also criticised the bride for seemingly getting upset about her sister-in-law’s looks.

“I will NEVER understand why women are so damn competitive and get upset with people for not being 100 per cent attentive to the bride on her wedding day,” one wrote. “Your baby never came into the wedding or reception. You went outside to deal with it.”