Woman shares ‘what not to do’ when sending a wedding RSVP: ‘Uninvited’

A woman shared what her wedding guest responded on an RSVP card, and the internet is telling her to uninvite them.

Toronto-based TikToker Melissa Baum, who goes by @melissabaumevents on the app, went viral when she posted a video of a wedding guest’s response to her wedding invitation. The RSVP card asked guests to write down their name, check off whether they’re attending, and if they require a vegetarian meal. However, this person went the extra mile by writing down all of their food preferences and dislikes for the event.

“What not to do on your RSVP card,” Baum said in the video. At the bottom of the RSVP card, her guest wrote, “No iceberg lettuce. No nuts or beans. Dislike red pepper. Not spicy.”

The list continued: “Dressing on side with salad. Sensitive to garlic.”

“It’s just one meal for God’s sake,” Baum captioned the video. The TikTok gained over 1.2 million views on the app, where users agreed with Baum that this guest’s list of demands was unnecessary.

“You are cordially uninvited to our wedding,” commented one TikTok user.

“Tonight’s meal will be a spicy black bean patty garnished with roasted red peppers, toasted hazelnuts and garlic aioli,” joked another.

One user shared that although they have food allergies, they would never write such a list on an RSVP card: “I have 25 food allergies & I don’t do this. If I can’t eat what they bring me, gasp, I don’t eat it & I get food after.”

“I mean food allergies sure please absolutely list that,” said someone else. “What you like/don’t like? Yeah no.”

Many TikTokers advised Baum that she is not obligated to follow the guest’s instructions. “You do not have to adhere to this,” they said. “They can bring their own food or eat before if they don’t like what you serve.”