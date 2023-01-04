Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On New Year’s Eve, Adele told the audience at her Las Vegas show that she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”.

Sciatica is a condition that causes pains down one or both legs from the lower back.

During her ongoing residence at Colosseum at Ceasar Palace on 31 December, the “Easy On Me” singer told fans that the condition is affecting her ability to walk.

“I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” she told the crowd.

What is sciatica?

Sciatica is where the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is irritated or compressed, according to the NHS . It usually gets better in four to six weeks but can last longer.

It usually affects one side of your body, starting from the lower back or bottom and spreading down one leg.

People may experience tingling, numbness or painful sensations in their bottom, back of legs, feet or toes.

Symptoms are often worse when the person is moving around.

Adele told fans that her sciatica condition is affecting her ability to walk (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

People suffering from sciatica may also experience back pain.

The NHS advises that people carry on with their normal activities as much as possible and practice regular exercises for sciatica.

Typical treatment for sciatica includes exercises and stretches. Your GP may also refer you to physiotherapy or psychological support to help you cope with the pain.

It’s recommended to see a GP if the pain is getting worse or stopping you from doing your normal activities.

You can find more information on sciatica here.