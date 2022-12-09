What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Celine Dion has announced that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines SPS as a progressive disorder, characterised by “stiff muscles in the trunk (torso), arms, and legs; and greater sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.”

SPS affects twice as many women as men.

The singer, 54, has rescheduled her tour due to difficulties brought on by the syndrome, affecting her singing and movement.

