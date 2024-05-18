Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s “dreams are still alive” ahead of their final-day bid to win the Premier League.

The Gunners, who sit two points behind leaders Manchester City, will need to beat Everton and hope their rivals drop points against West Ham if they are to lift their first league title since 2004.

“It is a big dream I didn’t achieve as a player. If I can do it, especially with the people I work with everyday, it will be some day,” Arteta said of the possibility.

He added that he “cannot wait” for Sunday’s final game.