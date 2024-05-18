Jurgen Klopp poses for final staff photo at Anfield ahead of Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Liverpool staff as they posed for a final group photo to commemorate the manager’s “special” time at the club.

Trophies won under the German coach - who has been at the club since 2015 - were proudly displayed at Anfield as he and the staff came together in the stands.

Klopp stood on the steps above the silverware, flanked by those he worked with.

The photo, shared by Liverpool, featured a message penned by the outgoing manager.

“Thanks for your amazing support over these most special 9 years,” Klopp wrote.