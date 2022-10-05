What’s inside the GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar?

There’s been something of a revolution in the advent space in recent years.

Gone are the disappointing cardboard boxes revealing landfill-worthy contents. Now, there’s a calendar to suit just about every preference, whether that’s the more traditional chocolate or a tipple-filled treat.

For the beauty lover, there is just one thing on our mind come Christmas time: beauty advent calendars. Any makeup, skin or haircare fanatic worth their salt knows that the festive season is the time to rush to the virtual checkout in order to secure one of these hugely covetable countdowns - and there’s one brand that emerges front and centre, GLOSSYBOX.

The beauty subscription service is known for its monthly boxes that give its customers a chance to discover lesser-known labels and find their latest bathroom cabinet obsession, and its advent calendar is no different. This year, it is centred on sharing a moment of joy with the theme as ‘Freeze the Moment’ and has a striking icicle design.

Set to be an instant sell-out, the GLOSSYBOX calendar will not just offer you one treat in the lead-up to Christmas, but there are 28 beauty products hidden behind its walls – including three dual doors – and from the likes of Glossier, Milk Makeup, 111SKIN and Refy. To get you ready for your winter break, there are 14 deluxe minis to try before you buy potential.

What’s inside?

Hold on to your hats as the GLOSSYBOX advent is filled to the brim with some of the most sought-after brands on the market, valued at over £440.

Pamper your skin from head to toe with the Ritual of Ayurveda Shower Foam and Ritual of Jing Body Lotion as well as elevate the first steps in your facial routine with Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser and the glow-giving Nip & Fab Vitamin C Fix Tonic.

Take your complexion care to the next level with the Magnitone XOXO SoftTouch Cleansing Brush that will not only provide a thorough deep clean but will encourage better absorption of the products that follow. There’s even the legendary 111SKIN Rose Gold Brightening Face Mask that’s the perfect pre-party prep.

The selection of cult cosmetics includes influencer and beauty entrepreneur Jess Hunt’s hyped-about REFY Brow Pencil as well as makeup bag stalwarts from Glossier in the form of Cloud Paint and Balm Dotcom, the latter of which is a godsend for parched pouts and comes in an array of nostalgia-inducing flavours. As the finishing touch to your holiday season look, the MILK Makeup Rise Mascara offers curling, lengthening and volume with every swipe of the brush.

For your tresses, the calendar will reveal shampoo and conditioner from luxury French label L’Occitane behind its suitably seasonal exterior and the Moisture Express Hair Mask from sustainable haircare extraordinaire We are Paradoxx that will ensure your strands are healthy and silky soft in the lead-up to the most wonderful time of the year.

Other highlights include the Spectrum Collections B13 Face Brush, Iconic London Contour Duo Pot and ColorWow Pop & Lock.

When and where can you buy it?

Pre-order the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar now for delivery in October. Subscribers will be able to get their hands on the advent for just £85.

Not a subscriber? Add a GLOSSYBOX subscription to your basket alongside the calendar and you’ll pay the subscriber price – otherwise, it will cost £99.

With the code INDEPENDENT20 you can get your first GLOSSYBOX at 20 per cent off - valid until October 31 at midnight.

You will not be charged until it is dispatched and can cancel pre-orders ahead of this time.

The full contents

● Iconic London Contour Duo Pot | Full Size

● Spectrum Collections B13 Face Brush | Full Size

● ColorWow Pop & Lock | Deluxe Size

● Forest Essentials Illuminating Body Oil | Deluxe Size

● Nip & Fab Vitamin C Fix Tonic | Full Size

● The Beauty Crop Setting Spray | Deluxe size

● REFY Brow Pencil | Full Size

● Land of Lashes | Faux Mink Lashes | Full Size

● Laneige | Water Bank Cream Cream | Deluxe Size

● Bybi | Eye Plump | Full Size

● We are Paradoxx | Moisture Express Hair Mask | Deluxe Size

● XLash | Eyelash Serum Pro | Full Size

● This Works | In Transit Camera Close Up | Deluxe Size

● Korres | Wild Rose Night Brightening Cream | Deluxe Size

● MILK Makeup | Rise Mascara | Deluxe Size

● 111Skin | Rose Gold Brightening Face Mask | Full Size

● P Louise | Lip Base | Full Size

● Earth Harbour | Marina Face Serum | Full Size

● Cetaphil | Gentle Skin Cleanser | Full Size

● L’Occitane | Shampoo | Deluxe Size

● L’Occitane | Conditioner | Deluxe Size

● Frank Body | Peppermint Coffee Body Scrub | Full Size

● GOSH Copenhagen | Brow Lift | Full Size

● Glossier | Cloud Paint | Full Size

● Glossier | Balm Dotcom | Full Size

● Rituals | Ritual of Ayurveda Shower Foam | Deluxe Size

● Rituals | Ritual of Jing Body Lotion | Deluxe Size

● Magnitone | XOXO SoftTouch Cleansing Brush | Full Size

