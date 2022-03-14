Will Smith has opened up about his wife of 25 years, Jada Pinkett Smith ,and how there has ‘never been infidelity’ in their marriage.

The couple made headlines after an episode of Jada’s show, Red Table Talk, in 2020, where she revealed that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she was married.

The King Richard star, 53, discussed some of the rumours that have circulated about his relationship in a recent interview with Gayle King onCBS Mornings. And for the actor, he’s not only unbothered by the “chatter,” but he also encourages it.

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of a benefit to people,” he explained. “I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation, and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving, or poisonous.”

After Jada, 50, discussed Alsina on Red Table Talk, there was some speculation that The Matrix Revolutions star had an affair. However, Will has shut that claim down, noting how there’s “never been infidelity” or any unwanted surprises in their relationship.

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage,” he explained. “Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything, ever.”

However, Will’s marriage has still been the subject of some lighthearted criticism. During this year’s British Academy Film Awards, host Rebel Wilson made a joke about Will and Jada’s marriage, after he won the award the Leading Actor for his performance in King Richard. Will couldn’t attend the ceremony himself, so the film director’s, Reinaldo Marcus Green, accepted the award on his behalf.

In response to Will’s win, Wilson joked that she thought his “best performance in the past year was being OK with all his wife’s boyfriends.” When the crowd groaned, the Pitch Perfect star said: “Come on, he never showed up!”

Last September, Will spoke to GQ about his marriage and confessed that there was a point where they decided not to have a monogamous relationship, as they were “both miserable and clearly something had to change.”

And while Jada and Alsina’s entanglement was covered by many different news outlets, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star said that both he and his wife had other sexual relationships.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Getty Images)

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” he explained. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” he added.

During their marriage, the couple had two children: Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. Before marrying Jada, Will welcomed his first son, Trey, 29, who he shares with Sheree Zampino.