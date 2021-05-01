Will Smith wins first ever Bafta for Leading Actor at 2022 awards

Will Smith has won his first Bafta award, scooping up Best Leading Actor at last night’s ceremony.

Held at the Royal Albert Hall, London, the Hollywood actor won the award for his performance in King Richard.

The 53-year-old played the role of Richard Williams - the father of Serena and Venus Williams - in the hit movie, but wasn’t there to accept the award.

Film director Reinaldo Marcus Green accepted it on Will’s behalf.

