Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.

The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.

In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court, an opportunity to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She said: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

Who is in the Royal Box today?

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley is in the Royal Box today with his husband, director Dustin Lance Black. Daley wore a bright yellow suit, accessorised with a pink tie, while Black wore a pale blue suit and a matching patterned tie.

Diver, Tom Daley looks on from the Royal Box before Coco Gauff of The United States plays against Amanda Anisimova of The United States during their Women's Singles Third Round match (Getty Images)

Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour was also among the attendees and wore a leather jacket with a metallic sheen and her trademark large sunglasses.

England football manager Gareth Southgate was also there and stood to wave to fans from the Royal Box. Southgate became the first England manager to reach the final of a European Championship at the UEFA Europ 2020.

Paralympian Kadeena Coz, who has won the gold medal four times, also made an appearance. Other Paralympians who were there included Sir Lee Pearson, a 14-time gold medallist who has represented British para-equestrianism, and Dame Sarah Storey, a multiple gold medalist in cycling and swimming.

Scottish curler and 2022 Olympic champion in women’s curling, Jennifer Dodds, and her teammate Eve Muirhead were also in the Royal Box and sat beside Daley.

Also in the box was Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock, BMX racer Bethany Shriever, Olympic modern pentathlete Kate French, and Olympic sailor Eilidh McIntyre.

Additional reporting by PA