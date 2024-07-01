From David Attenborough to David Beckham: Who’s who in the Royal Box on Wimbledon day one?
Actors, presenters and sports stars will be rubbing shoulders in the Royal Box
Wimbledon has opened its gates and the Royal Box is already brimming with a starry guest list made up of sports stars, actors and presenters.
Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz are highlights of the opening day at the All England Club while Andy Murray will make a decision on whether to play singles this evening after undergoing an operation to remove a spinal cyst before the tournament.
The 37-year-old said he wants to “feel the buzz” on Centre Court for one last time and have some “closure” before ending his career.
Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring. Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Ian McKellen, Nick Jonas, Maggie Smith, Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.
Here are all of the celebrities that will be in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today:
Sir David Attenborough and his daughter Susan
The 98-year-old Planet Earth presenter and his daughter Susan have made a tradition of attending the games together over previous years.
Alexander Armstrong and his son Rex
The Pointless presenter is in the stands with his son, Rex, on Wimbledon day one.
Sir David Beckham and his mother Sandra
The former England footballer is known for bringing along his mother, Sandra, to the tennis championships each year.
Baroness Floella Benjamin and husband Keith Taylor
Actor and presenter, known for children’s programmes such as Play School, will be watching from the Royal Box today.
Jamie Cullum
“These are the days” musician Jamie Cullum, who is one of the UK’s biggest-selling jazz artists, will be watching as Emma Raducanu takes on Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.
Katherine Jenkins and husband Andrew Levitas
The classical Welsh singer-songwriter and her husband, musician Andrew Levitas,
Alison Oliver
The actor is best known for starring in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends and for playing the uber-privileged Venetia Catton in the film Saltburn, which is directed by Emerald Fennell.
