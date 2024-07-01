Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Wimbledon has opened its gates and the Royal Box is already brimming with a starry guest list made up of sports stars, actors and presenters.

Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz are highlights of the opening day at the All England Club while Andy Murray will make a decision on whether to play singles this evening after undergoing an operation to remove a spinal cyst before the tournament.

The 37-year-old said he wants to “feel the buzz” on Centre Court for one last time and have some “closure” before ending his career.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring. Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Ian McKellen, Nick Jonas, Maggie Smith, Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Here are all of the celebrities that will be in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today:

Sir David Attenborough and his daughter Susan

open image in gallery Attenborough with his daugther at Wimbledon in 2019 ( Getty Images )

The 98-year-old Planet Earth presenter and his daughter Susan have made a tradition of attending the games together over previous years.

Alexander Armstrong and his son Rex

open image in gallery Armstrong at Wimbledon, 2023 ( Getty Images )

The Pointless presenter is in the stands with his son, Rex, on Wimbledon day one.

Sir David Beckham and his mother Sandra

open image in gallery Beckham at Wimbledon 2023 ( Getty Images )

The former England footballer is known for bringing along his mother, Sandra, to the tennis championships each year.

Baroness Floella Benjamin and husband Keith Taylor

open image in gallery Benjamin photographed in June 2024 ( Getty Images )

Actor and presenter, known for children’s programmes such as Play School, will be watching from the Royal Box today.

Jamie Cullum

open image in gallery Cullum will be rubbing shoulder with Wimbledon elite ( Getty Images for EON Productions )

“These are the days” musician Jamie Cullum, who is one of the UK’s biggest-selling jazz artists, will be watching as Emma Raducanu takes on Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.

Katherine Jenkins and husband Andrew Levitas

open image in gallery Andrew Levitas and Katherine Jenkins in the Wimbledon Royal Box, 2023 ( Getty Images )

The classical Welsh singer-songwriter and her husband, musician Andrew Levitas,

Alison Oliver

open image in gallery Oliver is best known for playing aristocrat Venetia in ‘Saltburn’ ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The actor is best known for starring in the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends and for playing the uber-privileged Venetia Catton in the film Saltburn, which is directed by Emerald Fennell.