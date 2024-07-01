Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores and latest updates as Emma Raducanu in action before Andy Murray decision
Murray is scheduled to play his opening match on Tuesday but still faces a race against time to be fit for what is expected to be his final Wimbledon
Wimbledon is back as Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz highlight the opening day at the All England Club before Andy Murray reveals if he will play singles on his final appearance at the Championships.
Raducanu will play 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round this afternoon as the former US Open champion returns to SW19 after missing last year due to injury, while Alcaraz opens play on Centre Court after defeating Novak Djokovic in an epic men’s final.
Murray will make a decision on whether to play singles this evening after undergoing an operation to remove a spinal cyst before the tournament. The two-time champion is scheduled to face Tomas Machac tomorrow Tuesday and confirmed he will make a decision after his final practice session.
The 37-year-old said he wants to “feel the buzz” on Centre Court for one last time and have some “closure” before ending his career. Follow all the latest updates and live scores from Wimbledon in today’s live blog
Emma Raducanu says she would be ‘over the moon’ to reach Wimbledon second round
Emma Raducanu heads into Wimbledon full of confidence but played down expectations for her first match on Monday.
The former US Open champion has been in fine form on the British grass, reaching the semi-finals in Nottingham before losing to Katie Boulter in a very tight contest and then claiming her first win over a top-10 opponent against Jessica Pegula on her way to the Eastbourne quarter-finals.
She is one of the more dangerous unseeded players, but the draw was not kind, with Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who has decent grass-court pedigree, her opening opponent.
Emma Raducanu says she would be ‘over the moon’ to reach Wimbledon second round
The 21-year-old will take on 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on Centre Court on Monday.
What is today’s TV schedule?
What is Monday’s TV schedule?
10:30-12:15 - Live coverage - BBC Two
11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button
12:15-13:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
13:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two
14:00-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One
21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two
Andy Murray reveals Wimbledon decision deadline ahead of final tournament
Andy Murray will make a decision on whether to play singles at Wimbledon on Monday evening ahead of what are expected to be his final Championships, but revealed he still does not have “100 per cent feeling” in his right leg after undergoing an operation to remove a spinal cyst last weekend.
The two-time Wimbledon champion is scheduled to face Tomas Machac in the first round on Tuesday and although the 37-year-old says his condition is “getting better every day”, Murray confirmed there is a risk the wound in his back reopens by returning to competitive action so soon after surgery.
Murray is determined to appear at Wimbledon one more time before retiring and has received a wildcard to play doubles with his brother Jamie, which is less demanding physically. The doubles competition starts later in the week and would allow Murray to bid farewell to Wimbledon if he is not fit enough for singles.
But the former world No 1 is not ruling out playing on Centre Court on Tuesday and says he will make a decision after his final practice session. Murray wants to “feel the buzz” on Centre Court for one last time and have some “closure” before ending his career.
Andy Murray reveals Wimbledon decision deadline ahead of final Championships
Murray is scheduled to face Tomas Machac in the singles on Tuesday, while the former world No 1 also has a wildcard for the doubles alongside older brother Jamie
Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule
Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon as defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz opens play on the first day of the Championships on Monday.
CENTRE COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:30 START
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [3] vs Mark Lajal (EST)
Ekaterina Alexandrova [22] vs Emma Raducanu (GBR)
Caroline Dolehide (USA) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2]
No.1 COURT - SHOW COURT - 13:00 START
Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) vs Daniil Medvedev [5]
Emina Bektas (USA) vs Aryna Sabalenka [3]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
No.2 COURT - SHOW COURT - 11:00 START
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [10] vs Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Charles Broom (GBR)
Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs Diane Parry (FRA)
Victoria Azarenka [16] vs Sloane Stephens (USA)
Wimbledon order of play and Monday’s schedule
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff take to Centre Court on the opening day of the Championships
Wimbledon day 1
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wimbledon 2024. The best tennis tournament in the world is finally here, getting underway with day 1 in SW19 and we’ll be with you every step of the way
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments