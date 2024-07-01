✕ Close 'I'm improving everyday' - Injured Murray on chances of playing at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is back as Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz highlight the opening day at the All England Club before Andy Murray reveals if he will play singles on his final appearance at the Championships.

Raducanu will play 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round this afternoon as the former US Open champion returns to SW19 after missing last year due to injury, while Alcaraz opens play on Centre Court after defeating Novak Djokovic in an epic men’s final.

Murray will make a decision on whether to play singles this evening after undergoing an operation to remove a spinal cyst before the tournament. The two-time champion is scheduled to face Tomas Machac tomorrow Tuesday and confirmed he will make a decision after his final practice session.

The 37-year-old said he wants to “feel the buzz” on Centre Court for one last time and have some “closure” before ending his career. Follow all the latest updates and live scores from Wimbledon in today’s live blog