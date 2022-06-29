<p>Wimbledon’s Royal Box</p>

Wimbledon’s Royal Box

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is in the royal box at Wimbledon today?

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis is among the guests sitting in the Royal Box on Wednesday

Joanna Whitehead,Laura Hampson
Wednesday 29 June 2022 14:57
Comments

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the mayor of Wandsworth, and a past president of Tennis Australia are among those sitting in the Royal Box on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Wimbledon organisers handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.

In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court, an opportunity to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She said: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

Recommended

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

Who is in the Royal Box?

Along with Strictly star Rose and her mother, Donna Ayling, attendees include figures from the worlds of sports, business and the local community.

These include Jeremy Ambache, mayor of Wandsworth; Minette Batters, president of the National Famer’s Union; Heba Bevan, founder of smart sensor technology company Utterberry; singer Pauline Black; and Untapped co-founder Ezechi Britton.

Steve Healy, past president of Tennis Australia, is also in the Royal Box today, as is Sir Nicholas Young, the former CEO of the British Red Cross, and Sir James Dyson, founder of Dyson Ltd.

Other guests inside Wednesday’s Royal Box include editor of the Daily Mail, Ted Verity; DeliverAid co-founder, Charlotte Butter; A&E doctor, Dr Jack Manley; and Activity Alliance CEO Barry Home.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in