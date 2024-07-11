Winona Ryder speaks out about controversy over Kendall Jenner’s 2024 Met Gala dress

Support truly

Winona Ryder has spoken out about the controversy surrounding Kendall Jenner’s 2024 Met Gala dress.

The 52-year-old actor recalled how she once posed in a black, vintage Givenchy dress, which appeared to be the same dress Jenner wore to the Met Gala, during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on July 11. When attending the fashion extravaganza in May, Jenner told Vogue that she was the “first human” to ever wear the 1999 Alexander McQueen lace outfit, which featured a low-cut neckline and brown tassels on the shoulders.

However, fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were quick to point out that Jenner’s comment may not have been accurate, with many referencing Ryder’s 1999 photoshoot with Flaunt magazine, during which she seemed to be wearing the Givenchy dress.

During her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Beetlejuice star broke her silence about the incident, and confirmed that she posed in the oufit by the fashion brand for a previous photoshoot.

“I heard about that,” she said, when asked about the controversy surrounding Jenner’s 2024 Met Gala look. “I do remember that photo shoot. It was with my dear friend [and makeup artist] Kevyn Aucoin. And I did wear it.”

She continued to recall details about the magazine cover, adding: “I have pictures. The photographer gave me some prints. I’m in a tartan in one of them, and I’m in that dress.”

Ryder went on to reflect on the early days of her career, including in the 90s and 2000s when her life was heavily in the spotlight. However, when asked if she had any PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) about those moments, she said no, before expressing how grateful she is for the opportunities she’s had in life.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to live this life—however intense and overwhelming it got, it’s NOTHING compared to what it is now with the internet and social media,” she explained. “I just find myself feeling tremendous empathy toward people who have sacrificed so much.”

It’s unclear if Ryder’s comments are denying Jenner’s remarks about being the “first person” who wore the dress. However, back in May, one source claimed to E! News that Ryder’s gown “was a replica of the original presentation look,” and that the original Givenchy look had “never been worn prior to Kendall’s appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Givenchy and Ryder for comment.

Elsewhere in her interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ryder also opened up about her previous dating life in the spotlight. She spoke candidly about her younger self and the relationships she had. “In my thirties, I had two disastrous relationships that were - they weren’t wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone,” she said.

The Stranger Things star continued: “When I look back, I’m like: ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they’re in a relationship with someone else. And you’re just like: ‘What the f***?’”

Although she didn’t address which relationships she was referring to, Ryder was previously engaged to Johnny Depp, who she was with from 1990 to 1993. She’s also dated Matt Damon, Rilo Kiley guitarist Blake Sennett, and Helmet singer Page Hamilton. Ryder is currently in a relationship with her partner of more than 14 years, Scott Mackinlay Hahn.