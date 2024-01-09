As temperatures in the UK plummet below zero and an amber cold health alert is issued, heated debates over the temperature dial in homes and offices across the nation ramp up.

“Summer people” immediately crank up the heating to 30 and start googling winter in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, “winter lovers” or “snow aficionados” are enthusiastically lighting wood burners, pulling on winter layers and listening to Kate Bush’s 50 Words for Snow. Some will defiantly go for morning runs, and crack on with a new year regime of protein-no-carb diets, while others will throw on another layer and boast about the power of barley soup.

Part of how much someone feels the cold will be based on science. The thyroid, for example, plays an important role in regulating body temperature, as does the hypothalamus function (the structure deep in your brain that regulates individual core temperature). Another factor is gender – don’t even go there with bedroom temperature and duvet wars during menopause. Unsurprisingly stress is also key, feeling excessively cold all the time can be a symptom of anxiety.