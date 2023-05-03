The 8 best winter sun holidays to book for 2023/24

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The winter months are an ideal time to swap the UK for some warmth and sunshine. Whether you’re after a beach break or are craving adventure, there are several winter sun destinations that make for incredibe holidays, including Bali, Morocco, Malta, Mexico, Tenerife and more.

You might be saving your main holiday until winter, looking for a post-Christmas break, or already know you’ll want to get away anywhere to avoid the cold. Either way, the appeal of soaking up some sun from November onwards is obvious – there can’t be much that’s as effective at beating the winter blues than a holiday abroad.

Whether you have a favourite place to head to as soon as the cold snap hits or are seeking some inspiration before booking, we’re here to help with the best deals.

Keep scrolling to see the winter sun holidays to book for 2023/24 and the temperatures to expect for each destination.

The largest Canary Island is far less crowded during the winter months (Getty Images)

Tenerife is an ideal spot for catching some winter sun, with temperatures reaching up to 24C even during the colder parts of the year. Explore the beaches and coastline, or venture out to Teide National Park. Popular water park Siam Park is even open during January and February.

Book a seven-night all-inclusive holiday to Riu Buenavista in Playa Paraiso with Tui for £658 per person, departing from Bristol on Sunday 10 December; this winter sun deal is currently reduced by over £100. Expect an infinity pool with sea views, strolls to a nearby beach and dining in one of the four restaurants.

Book now

Read more on Europe travel:

Malta’s capital Valletta is among the archipelago’s top sights (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If a trip to Malta is on your winter wanderlust list, you can expect to see temperatures of around 21C in November, with this heat dropping only slightly to 16C or 17C December–March. Malta is an archipelago and includes the smaller islands of Gozo and Comino, so there’s lots to do and see. Visit the Baroque architecture in capital Valletta, or head over to St Julian’s for shopping, bars, and restaurants.

You can book a seven-night holiday in Sliema with First Choice from £283 per person. The Hotel Plaza Regency bed and breakfast deal includes hand luggage and transfers; flights depart from London Gatwick on Tuesday 5 December. You can take a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool – which offers a view out onto St Julian’s Bay – but there’s an indoor pool open during the winter months, too.

Book now

Discover Crystal Bay, a beach on Nusa Penida, just off Bali (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The average winter temperature in Bali ranges from 25-30C, depending on which month you visit. You may see tropical downpours during December and January – as this is the Indonesian island’s wet season – but warm temperatures will prevail. Visit the island’s cultural centre Ubud to see temples and enjoy fine dining, while Seminyak on the south coast boasts beautiful beaches.

Head to Bali’s Segara Village in Sanur with Virgin Holidays for seven nights from Friday 3 November, with flights departing from London Heathrow. For £1,530pp, you’ll enjoy B&B accommodation with a tropical beachfront view.

Book now

Sri Lanka sees temperatures of 22-30C in the winter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The island of Sri Lanka, in the Indian Ocean, is an option if you’re after wonderful sandy beaches. Plus, the average temperature throughout the winter months is an impressive 22-30C. Visit capital Colombo in the south and Galle Fort in the south-west, with the latter being a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Book a half-board seven-night holiday to Citrus Hikkaduwa in the south of the island, from £982 per person with Mercury Holidays. Flights depart from Stansted on Tuesday 30 January. The hotel overlooks white sand and tropical seas, and there are scuba diving and snorkelling opportunites close to the resort.

Book now

Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula has a stunning sandy coastline (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

You’ll discover glorious beaches, Mayan ruins and natural swimming holes on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Visit Yucatan’s capital city Merida, where you’ll find a 16th-century cathedral and the Great Mayan World Museum. Winter temperatures can reach 28-30C in the peninsula, and the dry season runs from November-May.

Book an all-inclusive stay at H10 Ocean Coral & Turquesa in Puerto Morelos with On The Beach for £1,079 per person. Flights depart from London Gatwick on Tuesday 16 January. The five-star resort is situated by the beach, and it has a gym, spa and several restaurants.

Book now

Visit the caves in Carvoeiro and walk along the Praia de Marinha cliffs (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Algarve in Portugal sees a pleasant average temperature of 18C during the winter and it also offers around 300 days of sunshine per year. The coastline features beaches and coves, while its known for several brilliant golf courses, too. Visit the caves in Carvoeiro, walk along the Praia de Marinha cliffs and head to Albufeira for shops and restaurants.

Jet2 is offering a self-catering deal to Tropical Sol in Albufeira at £798 for two adults sharing a studio. Facilities include an outdoor pool, sports and leisure activities and a bar and restaurant. Flights depart from Belfast on Sunday 19 November.

Book now

Agadir is home to a long stretch of beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Morocco has an average winter temperature of around 20C on its south-west coastline. The city of Agadir features a nine-kilometre stretch of beaches, a marina with watersports and a vibrant nightlife. Plus, you can pick up souvenirs from the local market, Souk El Had. Agadir is also an excellent base to explore the Sahara Desert, as the Dunes of of Rasmouka lie only 55km south. If you’re into surfing, nearby fishing village Taghazout features break locations Anchor Point and Killer Point. With the winter months being known as the surf season in Taghazout, you can expect to see impressive Atlantic Ocean swells.

Book an all-inclusive seven-night trip to Iberostar Founty Beach in Agadir for £706 per person. Take a dip in the outdoor pool, relax in the spa, or play volleyball on the beach. The flight departs from Manchester on Wednesday 8 November.

Book now

Marsa Alam is a resort town looking out onto the Red Sea (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The areas of Egypt that are most popular with tourists tend to be on the Red Sea coastline, such as resort towns Marsa Alam, Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, where average winter temperatures here are 18-24C. Go dolphin spotting on a boat excursion from Hurghada or enjoy a Cleopatra hammam experience at the city’s spa. You can also book a day trip to Cairo from Sharm.

Book a seven-night holiday to the Coral Hills Resort in Marsa Alam for £707 per person, all inclusive. Flights depart from Gatwick on Thursday 11 January. The family-friendly complex is situated by the beach, and it has a gym, spa and pool.

Book now

