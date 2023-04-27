Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer holidays are like a welcoming ray of sunshine, and once booked can mean something incredible to look forward to.

Dreaming about a warm holiday abroad conjures up images of blue skies, sandy toes, and sipping drinks as the sun sets. Meanwhile, a UK break could bring to mind fish and chips at the seaside, camping, fresh air, hiking routes, and rural landscapes. Either option offers a welcome escape from day-to-day life, and time to regroup – no matter if you’re travelling solo, as a couple, or with friends and family.

Whether you like to plan ahead or prefer a last-minute holiday deal, there are plenty of options to discover, with trips suiting all preferences.

If you haven’t got yours organised just yet, don’t worry – there are still plenty of deals to be found.

Whatever you fancy doing this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best holidays out there for summer 2023.

See Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland (Getty Images)

If you’re a Disney fan, nothing beats a visit to the Magic Kingdom and the opportunity to see Mickey and Minnie in the fur. Tui has seven nights at Disney’s Pop Century Resort in Orlando on a room-only basis for £1,505 per person, reduced from £2,070pp (a saving of £565), departing Manchester on Saturday 29 July. Guests will find three swimming pools, free shuttle services to Disney parks, and a food court with seven stations.

Book now

Menorca is a favourite holiday destination for families (AETIB)

Jet2Holidays is offering free child places on hundreds of summer holidays. The deal is available when two full-paying passengers book a room, enabling one child to fly, stay and play for free. Families on a budget seeking a dose of summer sun can opt for seven nights at Globales Binimar apartment complex, with unlimited access to the Aqua Centre Waterpark.

Read more on Europe travel:

With the free child place included, the price of £2,747 works out at £686 per person for a family of four, based on two adults and two children sharing a one-bedroom self-catering apartment. Situated 150m from sandy cove of Calas Piques, the resort has two bars and two buffet restaurants. Flights depart from Leeds Bradford on Saturday 5 August.

Book now

Enjoy a self catering stay in Icemeler, not far from Marmaris (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This First Choice self-catering deal features a £270 saving, with prices starting from £479 per person for a one-bedroom apartment, including transfers and baggage. Turgay Apartments is in Icmeler, which is around five miles from popular spot Marmaris, in Turkey’s Dalaman region. Enjoy picturesque mountain views, taking a dip in the pool and sampling local Turkish cuisine. Flights depart from Glasgow on 24 August.

Book now

This summer deal offers a holiday looking over Elounda Bay (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Fancy a summer trip to the Greek islands? This Crete holiday departs from Birmingham on Thursday 17 August, and is £481 per person – that’s a saving of £256. You’ll be staying in Tasmania Village, which looks out onto Elounda Bay on Crete’s north coast, for seven nights. There’s an outdoor pool and snack bar, the surrounding scenery is peaceful, and you can head to Elounda for shops, bars, and restaurants.

Book now

Read more on the best Greece hotels

This all-inclusive holiday is close to coastal resort Playa del Carmen (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Save over £400 per person on this Mexico deal. The all-inclusive seven-night holiday departs from Manchester on Wedneday 26 July and costs £1,561 per person. The Riu Yucatan resort is in Playacar, which is an upmarket area five minutes from coastal resort Playa del Carmen. Enjoy pure relaxation in the spa and taking a dip in the resort’s three pools at this Tui Platinum spot.

Book now

Head to Barafundle Beach in Pembrokeshire (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A great choice for an extended family or group trip, School House in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire has seven days for nine guests (across four bedrooms) for £1,519, reduced from £1,894, arriving on 12 or 26 August. Visitors can take boat trips, walk the popular coastal path, explore local beaches, or – depending on the ages of guests – make a beeline for the Pump on the Green pub situated opposite.

Book now

The Yorkshire Wolds are packed with walking potential (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Owl’s Hoot is a romantic one-bedroom barn conversion in rural east Yorkshire, ideal for those seeking some recuperative time in the countryside. Miles of cycling routes and footpaths close to the doorstep are ready to explore, along with some of the best birdwatching opportunities in England and the beautiful Spurn National Nature Reserve. Soothe aching bones back at the barn in the private outdoor hot tub. Sykes Cottages has a seven-night stay here from 28 July for £949, reduced from £1,220.

Book now

Limone looks out onto Lake Garda (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Spend a week in Italy over the summer with this holiday from Tui. Hotel All’Azzurro is in Limone, which looks out onto Lake Garda, and the B&B deal departs from London Gatwick on Wednesday 26 July. It costs £876 per person instead of £1,073, so the trip comes with a decent saving of just under £200. There’s a lakeside bar and terrace and an outdoor pool, and it’s a picturesque spot with rocky cliffs set behind the hotel.

Book now

Read more on the best Italy hotels

The Austrian Alps are a great destination for active travellers (Getty Images)

Holidaymakers seeking a more active trip could opt for Haus Edelweiss in the picturesque Austrian Alps. Surrounded by meadows and forests, against the backdrop of the Gratlspitz peaks, this peaceful village has an old-world charm. Whether it’s gentle rambles or hefty ascents, its location in the heart of hiking country means it’s a walker’s dream. Previous guests have remarked on the property’s cleanliness, friendly hosts and great views; seven nights on a B&B basis flying from Birmingham on 29 July costs just £629 per person, reduced from £729, with Inghams.

Book now

The pretty Spanish island is home to soft, sandy beaches (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite its reputation as a party destination, not all of this pretty Spanish island is dominated by expensive nightclubs and party people. Es Cana is home to one of Ibiza’s longest golden sand beaches, plus the weekly Punta Arabi hippy market, where you can blow your budget on jewellery, clothing, antiques, food and much more besides. Jet2 is offering seven nights at the Es Cane Apartments priced at £2,930 for a family of four, which includes a free child place. This is based on sharing a two-bedroom self-catering apartment. Flights depart from Bristol on Saturday 5 August.

Book now

Read more on the best Europe hotels