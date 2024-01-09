Mapped: Urgent cold weather alerts as temperatures plunge in -7C freeze

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s top health body issued urgent cold weather alerts across large swathes of Britain as temperatures plunged to as low as -10C across the country.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber cold health alert for the North West, West Midlands, East Midlands and South West of England until 12pm on Friday 12 January.

It comes as parts of England and Wales were seen blanketed with snow as wintry showers swept across the regions throughout Monday.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency issued over 250 flood alerts and warnings as the country grapples with the fallout of Storm Henk.

A yellow cold health alert remained in place for the North East, Yorkshire, the East and South East of England and London, the UKHSA said.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

“Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days.

In Lenham, Kent, snow was seen covering roads, cars and pavements as people walked their dogs and travelled home from work.

A view over the village of Lenham, Kent, following snowfall in the region (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

In one aerial picture of the town, a church, field and terraced houses can been seen blanketed with snow as it faced a white-out.

On Tuesday, the Met Office forecast a cold a frosty start, with mist and freezing fog patches in northern Scotland. Sunny spells are expected, with scattered showers and strong winds across England and Wales.

The warnings come as many parts of the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Storm Henk which brought heavy rain, flooding and near-100mph winds.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Significant river flooding impacts are still expected today and over the next few days across parts of the river Thames in Oxfordshire as well as the River Trent near Nottingham, and the River Severn, including Gloucester.

A man walks down a street in Lenham, Kent, as the town was covered in snow (PA)

“The prolonged wet weather and intense rainfall has led to flooding impacts and our thoughts are with all of those affected.”

The Department for Environmental and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced on Saturday the government had released flood grants for communities affected by the storm that started on 2 January. Significantly affected households and businesses could receive 100 per cent off their council tax and business rates for at least three months.

Grants of up to £2,500 are available to eligible small-to-medium-sized businesses, £5,000 could be given to property owners making their buildings more resilient to future floods, and farmers who have suffered uninsurable damage to their land can apply for £25,000.