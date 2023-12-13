Woman accidentally burns Christmas gift after her husband hides it in oven

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman accidentally burned the Christmas gift her husband bought her after he hid the gift in their oven.

In a viral TikTok, user Kassie (@kassparkk) shared what happened to a Victoria’s Secret ‘Glow Waffle’ Honey Joggers Set her husband intended to gift her on Christmas. She showed viewers the burnt gift and the extensive damage done to the fabric.

“When your husband thinks a good hiding place for your Christmas gifts is the oven…” She wrote in the overlaid text and added in the caption with a crying emoji, “But like why.”

Since Cassie posted the video on 11 December, she has garnered over 992,900 views, with the majority of the comment section wondering why her husband thought it would be a bright idea to store the present in the oven when there are still a few weeks until Christmas.

“It’s like.. three weeks away? Was he planning on keeping it there the entire time?!” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another joked: “He said ‘I never use the oven so clearly no one does!’”

Others wondered why she didn’t check if there was anything inside the oven before turning it on. “I don’t understand why anyone turns an oven on without checking it,” someone commented. “I always check it. Always. Especially since I/you live with other people.” She replied with an embarrassed emoji, saying: “Lesson def learned.”

A few noted that they couldn’t even tell that the fabric was burnt in the video, with one user writing: “Bye I thought it was a weird purple camouflage set.”

“Took me a min to realise it was cooked and it wasn’t a gold design lol,” someone else shared.

Meanwhile, some noted that her husband storing the present in the oven was definitely a fire hazard.

“He’s actually trying to get you a new house for Christmas,” one user wrote, while another added: “I think the real present was supposed to be the insurance money.”

Even if you remember to take hazardous items out of the oven before turning it on, there are still multiple complications such as the pilot light or the electric wiring malfunctioning that can be dangerous. It isn’t just the fire that can harm you, but also toxins released if you were to melt plastic items.

“Many food-safe plastics may not contain the toxins that are unsafe in the event of melting plastic in the oven, but the exterior of small electrics are generally not made with food safe plastic, “ Sabrina Snyder - personal chef and author of the Dinner Then Dessert - explained to USA Today.

There are a few exceptions when it comes to metal or oven-safe pans, according to Snyder, but any electronics or paper products are deemed unsafe.