Andie MacDowell has shared her number one advice for women who want to feel more comfortable with the way they look.

The actor and former model also disclosed that she previously considered cosmetic surgery on her “droopy” eyebrows but was talked out of it by a facialist who said they suited her.

“She told me they were sultry and perfect,” MacDowell recalled.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, the Maid star said she likes the way she looks because she chooses to always look at herself in a flattering light.

“Don’t look at yourself in a bad light,” MacDowell advised other women who wish to feel the same.

The actor debuted her natural hair at Cannes in 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

“I just don’t have very many mirrors around. The ones in my bathrooms all have great lighting.”

She also spoke about the positive reaction she received after she decided to embrace her natural greying hair and stopped dying it.

MacDowell debuted her grey hair at the premiere of Annette at Cannes in 2021.

The actor said she was “relieved” that people “weren’t cruel”.

“They could have been mean to me. But everybody was very loving and kind and I was relieved because I really like it. I feel more comfortable,” she said.

As she previously revealed in an interview with Vogue last year, her managers had advised her against keeping the greys.

“People kept saying to me, ‘It’s not time,’ but I disagreed. I was kowtowing to everybody else’s beliefs, but I truly want to be where I am and look my age,” she said.

The change in appearance is also having a positive effect on her romantic life.

While MacDowell admits she isn’t interested in dating right now because she is focused on her friendships, the actor said her natural hair colour is representative of how she wants to be perceived.

“I might have looked younger and more acceptable to someone before, but I want to be appreciated for where I am, for my age,” she said.

“And the response from men has been, ‘You look beautiful.’ I think my eyes look greener and it has made them pop in a way they didn’t before.”