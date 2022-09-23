Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenny Mollen has opened up about receiving abortion care following two miscarriages, after Chrissy Teigen revealed that she underwent a life-saving abortion in 2020.

Mollen, who married actor Jason Biggs in 2008, said she experienced the first miscarriage at the beginning of their relationship, and the second during the pandemic.

In a post to her Instagram story on Thursday, the writer said she was inspired to share her experience following Teigen’s admission earlier this month.

“When Chrissy Teigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think,” Mollen said.

“Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. Both times I needed a D&C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care, and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible.”

Dilation and curettage is a procedure in which the cervix is dilated so that tissue can be removed from inside the uterus.

“I didn’t want this to happen. But thank God, I was in such capable hands when it did. I stand with Chrissy Teigen and all the other brave women who are helping to drive awareness to this critical issue,” Mollen added.

Mollen also thanked actor Busy Philipps “for educating me time and time again on why we must not be silent”. “Abortion rights affect all of us,” Mollen said.

Jenny Mollen opens up about receiving abortion care (Jenny Mollen/Instagram)

In June, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. The landmark decision struck down constitutional rights to abortion that have been in place for almost 50 years and paved the way for individual US states to ban the procedure.

In states where bans on abortion have been implemented, the change In laws may also affect miscarriage care.

This is because dilation and curettage is also the procedure used during surgical abortions.

“It is important to understand that when we say abortions are medical procedures, that save lives and are vital – this is part of what we’re talking about,” Mollen said.

“Women in the states with these extreme abortion bans are UNABLE to receive this care, often being forced to travel hours in pain and grief to other states.

“It’s unconscionable that politicians who don’t understand how our bodies function are putting laws in place to control them.”

Abortion is currently banned with no exception for rape or incest in nine states, including Texas, Alabama and Kentucky.