Kim Kardashian says her 40s are about being ‘Team Me’

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her 40s, sharing that she wants to dedicate the next decade of her life to “being Team Me”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder, 41, said she is being more mindful of what she eats, exercises often and is spending more time with her family.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s April issue, Kardashian shared the differences between each decade of her life and what she learnt from them.

“In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger,” she said.

“You live your journey and hopefully learn from your experiences, so you don’t make the same mistakes over and over.”

Kardashian said she spent her 30s “finding my own self-confidence” and learning to “live in the moment” and care less about what people think of her.

“My 40s are about being Team Me – for a long time, I did so many things just to make others happy.

“Now, I’m realising it’s OK to choose to do what makes you happy, like eating well, working out, and having more fun with family.”

She is currently studying to become an attorney and recently revealed that she had passed California’s first-year law students’ exam, known as the “baby bar”.

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

She is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and recently made their relationship Instagram official.

Discussing her approach to parenting, the reality TV star said the key values she instills in her own children is to be respectful and the importance of family.

“The biggest thing my own parents taught me is that family is everything – and it’s definitely a lesson I try to teach my own kid[s],” she said.

“That and to be kind – I want my kids to be kind and to treat everybody with respect.”