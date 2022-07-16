Ulrika Jonsson has shared her support for Florence Pugh after the Little Women star was criticised for wearing a transparent gown at a Valentino fashion show last week.

The TV presenter has praised Pugh for showcasing her “naturalness, her confidence and her determination to take pride in her body”.

Her comments come after Pugh wore a transparent, fuchsia pink tulle gown to the Valentino haute couture show in Rome on 8 July.

While Pugh was praised by fashion critics and fans, some social media users took issue with the gown’s sheer bodice and her visible breasts.

The actor was forced to defend herself against “vulgar” bodyshamers, writing on Instagram that she had received “aggressive” comments about her “tiny tits” telling her that she “should be embarassed by being so flat-chested”.

Florence Pugh wore the Valentino gown at the designer’s haute couture show (Getty Images)

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” Pugh wrote.

She added: “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

A number of high-profile figures have since come to Pugh’s defence, including fellow actors Jessica Chastain and Regé-Jean Page.

Joining the voices of support, Jonsson said a woman’s body is a “thing of unadulterated beauty, inspiring and empowering”.

Writing in The Sun, the 54-year-old said she feels extremely proud of her own “tiny, tiny breasts” and for that reason, she would “like a round of applause” for Pugh.

“She had the gumption and intelligence to attend a fancy-schmancy do in Rome last week wearing a sheer designer dress – exposing her gorgeous, itsy-bitsy, ­teensy-weensy but perfectly shaped cupcakes,” Jonsson said.

“She isn’t stupid, our Flo. She knew the nipple-baring garment was going to cause a ruckus. And it sure did.”

Jonsson said she felt inspired by Pugh to be more open about her own body, and she called on other women to do the same.

“Quite what the issue with breasts is I’ll never know. We all have them. And Florence looked the epitome of beauty, class and purity, showing and owning what is biologically and physiologically hers,” Jonsson continued.

“We should be lauding Pugh for her naturalness, her confid­ence and her determination to take pride in her body. It’s a thing of unadulterated beauty, inspiring and empowering.

“So I intended to carry on my crusade to free the nipple and release the boob – all while admiring my own little fried eggs. Do feel free to join me.”