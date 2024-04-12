Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are obsessed with another sweet moment between one of Hollywood’s favourite couples: Tom Holland and Zendaya.

While attending the premiere of her new film, Challengers, in London on Wednesday, Zendaya was accompanied by her longtime boyfriend. For the occasion, the 27-year-old actor wore a white dress with a slit, halter neckline, and a mesh cut-out design on the skirt. The outfit also had embroideries of tennis rackets, as she plays a tennis player turned coach in her film. Zendaya also completed the look with a white hair bow and heels.

Meanwhile, Holland, matched with his girlfriend, as he wore a white shirt and jacket, paired with grey dress pants.

Once inside the theatre, the pair also shared a sweet moment. In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by a fan, the couple could be seen exchanging a quick kiss, while standing by their seats. They also shared a sweet hug, before Holland sat in his seat.

On X, many fans have gushed over the sweet moments between Zendaya and Holland at the movie premiere. They also praised the Uncharted star for supporting his partner’s new movie and her career.

“Zendaya and Tom Holland are the cutest couple on earth,” one wrote, while another added: “The little kiss.”

A third wrote: “They love each other down and it’s a beautiful thing to see. He lets his woman shine and has no problem being a passenger prince. And Zendaya does the same. They never step on each other and only build each other up.”

During an interview on the red carpet, Zendaya also revealed how she’s looking forward to seeing her boyfriend’s latest project, as he stars as Romeo in the forthcoming West End production of Romeo & Juliet.

“Extremely excited, I can’t wait to watch what they come up with,” the Euphoria star said, before adding that she “did” run lines with her boyfriend for his movie.

Zendaya and Holland first sparked rumours that they were dating in 2017, after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, they didn’t confirm their romance until July 2021, when photos of them kissing in a car were published.

In her cover story for Vogue, which was published earlier this week, Zendaya reflected on her boyfriend’s rise to fame and praised him for how he handled it.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she said. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

The Disney Channel alum has previously gushed over some of the things she loves most about her boyfriend. When asked who she thought had the most “rizz” out of the Dune: Part Two cast, during a video with BuzzFeed in February, she answered: “Me. Hello?” After noting that everyone has their own charisma, she opted to answer the initial question by referring to her boyfriend.

​​“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr Tom Holland,” the former Disney Channel star noted. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell.”

“But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that,” she went on to say. “Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”