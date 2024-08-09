Support truly

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have officially made their red carpet debut at the premiere of their upcoming movie, Blink Twice.

The couple, who got engaged last year, posed for photos together at the Los Angeles premiere of the thriller film, where they met on set. Blink Twice, originally titled Pussy Island, marks Kravitz’s directorial debut.

The 35-year-old Batman star looked chic in a silk black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cut-out dress, which she paired with Raven slingback heels, a slicked-back bun and red lipstick. Meanwhile, the Magic Mike actor, 44, wore a black suit jacket over a white collared shirt with matching black trousers and a classic white pocket square.

In one photo, Tatum wrapped his arm around Kravitz as she placed her hand on his chest, while another image saw the pair holding hands.

Speaking to the crowd at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles, Kravitz reportedly thanked the cast and crew of Blink Twice ahead of the screening. The High Fidelity star also took the opportunity to give a special shout-out to Tatum, who she referred to as “the love of [her] life.”

“From producing to performing to the pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f***ed it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete OCD psycho control freak. Thank you for your patience,” she said about Tatum, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female-direct you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler.”

open image in gallery Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum make red carpet debut at ‘Blink Twice’ premiere in Los Angeles, California ( Getty Images )

In Blink Twice – which Kravitz also co-wrote – Tatum stars as Slater King, a tech billionaire who invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to join him and his friends on a vacation to his private island. However, after strange occurrences start happening, Frida has to uncover the truth if she has any hope of making it out alive.

Multiple sources confirmed in October 2023 that Kravitz and Tatum were engaged after two years of dating. The pair sparked engagement rumors when the Big Little Lies star stepped out during Halloween weekend with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger. Tatum and Kravitz were seen leaving Kendall Jenner’s famed Halloween bash dressed in honor of the 1968 classic horror film, Rosemary’s Baby. He donned a full baby get-up, while she was dressed as Mia Farrow’s Rosemary Woodhouse with a diamond ring on her left hand.

While the couple have yet to confirm any wedding planning details, that hasn’t stopped her famous father, Lenny Kravitz, from sharing some details of his own. During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball and Friends in May, the 60-year-old musician revealed when fans can expect the couple to tie the knot.

“He’s a really great guy,” the “It Ain’t Over ’til it’s Over” singer said about his future son-in-law. “He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being. And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly.”

“He fits and they’re in love,” the Grammy winner added, before accidentally letting it slip when the wedding is set to take place: “We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

Kravitz and Tatum were most recently spotted together at the New York City premiere of his film Fly Me to the Moon, where they were seen holding hands together in the theater. However, Kravitz opted out of appearing on the red carpet.

The Divergent star was previously married to long-term boyfriend Karl Glusman. The former couple dated for five years before tying the knot in 2019. Kravitz filed for divorce in January 2021, seven months before she and Tatum were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Tatum married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009. They were divorced in 2019 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly. Recently, he accused his ex-wife of “delaying tactics” in the latest round of their ongoing legal dispute regarding financial settlements.