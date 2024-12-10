Cost of average Christmas dinner up 6.5% on last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The cost of an average Christmas dinner for four is up 6.5% on last year to £32.57 as the price of turkey and vegetables rise, latest supermarket figures show.

The increase is significantly higher than overall grocery inflation of 2.6%, which is up again on November’s 2.3%, according to analysts Kantar.

Despite the rising prices, sales across the supermarkets are expected to exceed £13 billion over the four weeks of December for the first time ever.

Monday December 23 is likely to be the single busiest day for the supermarkets this year, although there are clear signs that shoppers are already stocking up their cupboards Fraser McKevitt, Kantar

Sales of assorted sweet biscuits and biscuits for cheese both doubled in November compared with the month before, while 8% of shoppers bought a Christmas pudding.

The proportion of spending on premium own-label products reached 5% over the latest four weeks, and is expected to climb to almost 7% in December, Kantar said.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Monday December 23 is likely to be the single busiest day for the supermarkets this year, although there are clear signs that shoppers are already stocking up their cupboards.

“Many of us take the chance to treat ourselves at this time of year and retailers are rolling out seasonal product lines to help us celebrate in style.”

Meanwhile, sales on promotion reached 30% in November, the highest since Christmas last year and driven by deals accessed through supermarket loyalty cards, as shoppers traded up to festive treats including Champagne, wine and spirits.

Britain’s largest grocer Tesco achieved its highest market share since December 2017 to reach 28.1%, up from 27.4% in 2023, as its sales grew by 5.2% in the 12 weeks to December.

Sainsbury’s share increased by 0.3 percentage points to 15.9%, and spending through its tills was 4.7% higher than last year.

Mr McKevitt added: “The number of different retailers we visit in the run up to Christmas is higher than at other times during the year, including wider high street brands like M&S.

“Just under one in three households, at 32%, bought food, drink and other groceries to have at home from M&S during the 12 weeks to December 1 and looking at grocery sales alone, spending at M&S rose by 10.4%.”

Lidl was the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer, with sales up by 6.6%, while spending at Morrisons rose by 2% to reach 8.6% of the market.

Waitrose grew slightly ahead of the market, with spending increasing by 2.6% to maintain a 4.4% share, and spending at Aldi grew by 2.1% to give the discounter 10.3% of the market.

Co-op claimed 5.5% of the market and Asda has a 12.3% share.