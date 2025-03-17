The trend to watch in 2025? Reintermediation

Choice, we have decided, is bad.

Some 52% of Gen Z say they don’t like political choice and would prefer a dictator to do the deciding for us[1]. Presented with the complete history of recorded music, we let the algorithm pick our streams[2]. Unable to decide what to eat, we order meal packs that tell us when and what - and how to cook it[3]. The power of influencers who shape our shopping decisions just continues to grow.

What happened? Choice was once the watchword of governments, informed by focus groups that options were what we wanted. The upside of globalisation was that it would connect us to products from around the world. We were excited about the prospect of choice. Yet now we seem to avoid making decisions at any cost...