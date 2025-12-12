Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thai prime minister gets royal approval to dissolve Parliament and hold elections early next year

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received royal permission Friday to dissolve Parliament, setting up general elections early next year

Via AP news wire
Friday 12 December 2025 00:37 GMT

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received royal permission Friday to dissolve Parliament, setting up general elections early next year.

The election for the House of Representatives would be held 45 to 60 days after the Royal Decree, a period while Anutin will head a caretaker government with limited powers and cannot approve a new budget.

Anutin posted on his Facebook late Thursday that “I’d like to return power to the people.”

The move comes at a tricky political moment, as Thailand is engaged in large-scale combat with Cambodia over long-disputed border claims.

