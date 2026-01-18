Zeynep Sönmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open upset win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zeynep Sönmez rushed to the aid of an ailing ballkid in an interruption to play during her first-round upset win over No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Sunday at the Australian Open.

The Turkish qualifier was receiving serve in the ninth game of the second set when a ballkid wobbled, lost balance and fell backward near the umpire's chair in sunny conditions at 1573 Arena.

The ballkid stood up quickly but started wobbling again, and Sönmez immediately held up her hand to suspend play. She went to the courtside and put an arm around the ballkid's waist and helped her toward some shade.

Tournament officials moved quickly to help, but Sönmez had to lift the ballkid into a chair near the side of the arena. Medical staff took over to assess and treat the ballkid in the shade.

The players waited until the ballkid and the medical staff had left the arena and, after a delay of about seven minutes, continued the match.

Sönmez broke serve in that game but lost the set before rallying to clinch it 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. to advance to the second round in Australia for the first time.

Her best performance in five previous Grand Slam events was a run to the third round at Wimbledon last year.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis