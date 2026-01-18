Is the Australian Open on TV? Channel, live stream and how to watch tennis grand slam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Australian Open kicks off the tennis grand slams in 2026 as Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys return as defending champions.

Sinner will be attempting to become just the second man in the Open era, after Novak Djokovic, to win three Australian Open singles titles in a row, while women’s No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be determined to regain her crown after Keys ended her bid for a hat-trick in last year’s final.

Two players will enter the tournament with the mission of completing the career grand slam. Both Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are an Australian Open title away from having won all four of the major titles - Alcaraz would be the youngest man to achieve the feat if he does so this year.

After competing in the finals of the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open last season, Melbourne is the only one of the major stages where Alcaraz and Sinner are yet to meet.

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were the last men to play in four grand slam finals in a row, which came between the 2011 Wimbledon and the 2012 French Open.

Here’s everything you need to know

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

Australian Open schedule

The tournament main draw gets underway on Sunday 18 January. Finals weekend is across Saturday 31 January and Sunday 1 February. Here’s the latest order of play.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

The prize fund for this year's Australian Open has been increased by 16 per cent to £55.4m, making it the largest purse in the tournament's history.

The two singles champions will each pocket £2.1m, up from the £1.7m which Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys took home last year.