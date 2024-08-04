Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill

Support truly

Belgium's Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris Olympics after one of its competitors who swam in the Seine River fell ill.

Claire Michel, who competed in the women's triathlon Wednesday, “is unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition,” the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee said in a statement.

The mixed relay triathlon is scheduled to take place Monday, with the swim portion of the competition slated for the Seine as well. The statement did not elaborate on Michel's illness but it comes after concerns over the river's water quality.