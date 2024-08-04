Jump to content

Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill

Belgium’s Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris Olympics after one of its competitors who swam in the Seine River fell ill

Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 August 2024 18:40
Paris Olympics Triathlon
Paris Olympics Triathlon (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Belgium's Olympic committee announced Sunday that it would withdraw its team from the mixed relay triathlon at the Paris Olympics after one of its competitors who swam in the Seine River fell ill.

Claire Michel, who competed in the women's triathlon Wednesday, “is unfortunately ill and will have to withdraw from the competition,” the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee said in a statement.

The mixed relay triathlon is scheduled to take place Monday, with the swim portion of the competition slated for the Seine as well. The statement did not elaborate on Michel's illness but it comes after concerns over the river's water quality.

