Paris Olympics postpone men’s triathlon at last minute due to polluted Seine River

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The men’s triathlon at the Olympics has been postponed due to polluted water in the Seine River, with last-minute tests revealing water quality levels that were “still above the acceptable limits” for Tuesday’s race to go ahead on time and leaving athletes facing uncertainy.

Heavy rain led to increased levels of the harmful bacteria E.coli in the Seine, despite more than €1bn spent in an ambitious plan to clean up the river and host open-water swimming events in the Seine. Organisers had previously said they were confident the race would go ahead on time.

Swimming training event for the triathlon had been cancelled for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday due to increased levels of E.coli in test results and organisers now plan to stage both men’s and women’s races on Wednesday morning, but that remains contingent on water quality levels improving.

The men’s event was scheduled to begin at 8am local time on Tuesday, with Team GB’s Alex Yee a contender for the gold medal, but a decision was made to postponed just hours before the race was due to begin. The race has been postponed to Wednesday at 10:45am local time (9:45am BST), immediately after the women’s event which is scheduled for 8 a.m.

A statement said: “The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

“Despite the improvement on the water quality levels in the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.

“We will provide the athletes who are due to take part in the men's triathlon event with all information on its postponement, as well as real-time updates on the situation.”

Friday’s heavy rain, which soaked athletes at the opening cermony in Paris, had a major impact with athletes unable to enter the water for the scheduled familiarisation sessions on Sunday and Monday morning. Olympics organisers and World Triathlon have been aligned since the Games began, maintaining that “the priority is the health of the athletes” and there are a number of options in place.

Watercraft and buoys sit along the Seine river as the triathlon event venue on the Pont Alexandre III bridge stands in the background ( Associated Press )

The worst-case scenario for the event would be the swimming leg cancelled altogether and the competition turned into a duathlon. The men’s race could also take place on Friday 2 August, with the day set aside as a reserve day.

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and Marc Guillaume, the top government official for the Paris region, all took a dip on 17 July to prove the Seine’s water cleanliness had improved.

More follows