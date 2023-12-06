For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Boris Johnson gives evidence to Britain’s Covid inquiry on Wednesday (6 December) as the former prime minister faces a grilling over the government’s response to the pandemic.

Mr Johnson, who arrived three hours early to the inquiry, will be questioned about the UK’s late lockdown and respond to criticisms from some of his closest aides about his leadership style.

It comes after the former prime minister denied deleting WhatsApp messages after it emerged he had not been able to provide the inquiry with any communications from February to June 2020.

His highly anticipated appearance is expected to see him admit that his government made mistakes in its response to the virus, but argue that its decisions ultimately saved lives.

Mr Johnson will also, according to reports, insist that he followed the advice of scientists and did not lock down the country more quickly because herd immunity was initially favoured.