Boris Johnson covid inquiry – live: Former PM to be grilled over pandemic response today
Former prime minister arrived at the inquiry venue three hours early as he faces questions on UK’s late lockdown
Related video: Matt Hancock denies lying about having pandemic plan
Boris Johnson will appear before the Covid inquiry for the first time today to be grilled on the government’s response to the pandemic.
In a much-anticipated evidence session, the former prime minister will be questioned about the UK’s late lockdown and respond to criticisms from some of his closest aides about his leadership style.
Lee Cain, his No 10 director of communications, said the pandemic was the “wrong crisis” for Mr Johnson’s “skill set”, describing dither and delay - a criticism made by multiple other witnesses to the inquiry.
Last week allies of Mr Johnson said that he would issue and “unreserved apology” and admit his government was “initially far too complacent” about the threats posed by the virus.
According to The Times, he will also give his backing to back Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, who has also been repeatedly criticised by other witnesses.
Mr Hancock appeared in front of the inquiry last week, and was questioned over his handling of the Covid crisis.
What time is Boris Johnson in parliament today?
Boris Johnson arrived at the inquiry venue at about 7am today, three hours before the hearing was due to begin.
With Mr Johnson likely to be grilled on the evidence of ex-colleagues, a report in The Times revealed that he has not been able to provide the inquiry with any communications spanning the early days of the pandemic and most of the first lockdown.
Boris Johnson fails to provide WhatsApp messages to Covid inquiry
Boris Johnson has denied deleting WhatsApp messages after it emerged that the former prime minister has not been able to provide the Covid-19 inquiry with any communications from February to June 2020.
It comes after the Times newspaper reported that Mr Johnson, who will begin two days of questioning at the inquiry on Wednesday, has told Lady Hallet’s probe that technical experts have not been able to retrieve WhatsApp messages between January 31 and June 7 – a time period spanning the early days of the pandemic and most of the first lockdown.
Technical experts had been trying to recover messages from his old mobile phone in order to hand them over to the inquiry. Mr Johnson was originally told to stop using the device over security concerns after it emerged his number had been online for years.
Boris Johnson fails to provide WhatsApp messages to Covid inquiry
A spokesman for the former prime minister said that he has fully cooperated with the inquiry.
Ask John Rentoul anything as Boris Johnson gives bombshell evidence at the Covid inquiry
The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul will be taking your questions as the former prime minister is questioned on lockdowns, Partygate and more from 11am.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.
Ask John Rentoul anything as Boris Johnson gives evidence at the Covid inquiry
The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul will be taking your questions as the former prime minister is questioned on lockdowns, Partygate and more
Boris Johnson’s Partygate behaviour and ‘toxic No 10 culture’
The former PM is expected to apologise, but it remains to be seen what exactly he will apologise for. Mr Johnson was utterly defiant over Partygate during his grilling by the privileges committee hearing in the summer – defending leaving dos as “essential for work purposes”.
Mr Johnson, fined for attending his own birthday party in June 2020, also told MPs that: “People who say that we were partying in lockdown simply do not know what they are talking about.” He may be asked what impact Partygate and associated scandals – such as Mr Hancock’s kiss and the Barnard Castle saga – had on public compliance with the rules.
Helen McNamara, former deputy cabinet secretary, told the inquiry it would be “hard to pick one day” when Covid regulations were followed at No 10. She also said Mr Johnson oversaw a “toxic culture” – claiming there was “sexist treatment” of women at meetings.
Here’s Boris Johnson’s Covid charge sheet ahead of Covid inquiry testimony
Security is beefed up at the Covid inquiry as the former PM finally faces grilling on decisions he made during pandemic
Boris Johnson not a panto villain - former adviser says ahead of Covid inquiry
Guto Harri, who served as Boris Johnson’s director of communications in 2022, told Sky News Boris Johnson set up this inquiry and “will take it seriously”.
“He’s not going there to settle old scores or to name-call people who’ve been rude about him.
“He’s going there very seriously, having submitted a vast swathe of documents and a very detailed statement to explain the context in which unbelievably difficult and unprecedented judgement calls about lives and livelihoods and so much else had to be made.
“Does he think he got it 100% right? Of course not. But it would be a terrible mistake if his appearance at the inquiry was treated like some sort of Christmas pantomime and he was the pantomime villain.”
What has Boris been doing since leaving No 10?
From partygate to wallpapergate, Boris Johnson has never been far from controversy.
The former prime minister stepped down from Number 10 in July 2022, saying: “No one in politics is remotely indispensable”.
Here we look at his life since leaving the political spotlight:
What Boris Johnson has been up to since leaving Downing Street
The Independent looks at the former prime minister and what he’s been up to lately
Boris Johnson’s Covid charge sheet: from Partygate and flip-flopping to ‘letting it rip’
Security is being beefed up at the Covid inquiry as the former PM finally faces grilling on decisions he made during pandemic later this morning.
Adam Forrest The Independent’s Political Correspondent reports:
Here’s Boris Johnson’s Covid charge sheet ahead of Covid inquiry testimony
Security is beefed up at the Covid inquiry as the former PM finally faces grilling on decisions he made during pandemic
Labour say Johnson’s WhatsApp messages unavailability ‘typical’ ahead of inquiry
Labour frontbencher Nick Thomas-Symonds said it was “typical and will be deeply disappointing to families who have lost loved ones and deserve nothing less than full disclosure”.
Boris Johnson has denied deleting WhatsApp messages after it emerged that the former prime minister has not been able to provide the Covid-19 inquiry with any communications from February to June 2020.
It comes after the Times newspaper reported that Mr Johnson, who will begin two days of questioning at the inquiry on Wednesday, has told Lady Hallet’s probe that technical experts have not been able to retrieve WhatsApp messages between January 31 and June 7 – a time period spanning the early days of the pandemic and most of the first lockdown.
Technical experts had been trying to recover messages from his old mobile phone in order to hand them over to the inquiry. Mr Johnson was originally told to stop using the device over security concerns after it emerged his number had been online for years.
Boris Johnson: Where is he now and is he still MP?
From partygate to wallpapergate, Boris Johnson has never been far from controversy.
What Boris Johnson has been up to since leaving Downing Street
The Independent looks at the former prime minister and what he’s been up to lately
Boris Johnson refutes claims he deleted vital WhatsApp messages ahead of inquiry
A spokesman for the former prime minister said: “Boris Johnson has fully cooperated with the Inquiry’s disclosure process and has submitted hundreds of pages of material
“He has not deleted any messages.
“The Times report refers to a technical issue in recovery of material that is for the technical team to address.”
Mr Johnson was advised to stop using the phone and not access it again on security grounds while serving as prime minister in May 2021.
It had emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.
The device he used during crucial periods of the coronavirus pandemic was believed to contain messages relating to the ordering of the lockdowns in 2020.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies