Rishi Sunak says he ‘consistently’ warned Boris Johnson about lockdown impacts

Rishi Sunak has told the Covid inquiry he “consistently” warned Boris Johnson about the wider impacts of lockdowns.

Giving evidence at the inquiry on Monday (11 December), the Prime Minister said he wanted Mr Johnson to “consider the totality” of the effects of lockdown.

Mr Sunak said: “One of the consistent arguments I made from the beginning was making sure we collectively and the Prime Minister considered the totality of the impacts of the decisions that we were making.”

Mr Sunak earlier apologised to those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.