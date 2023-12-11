Rishi Sunak apologises to those ‘who lost loved ones’ during Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak began his Covid inquiry grilling by saying he’s “deeply sorry” to the families who lost loved ones during the pandemic (11 December).

The Prime Minister offered an apology to “all those who suffered in the various different ways throughout the pandemic as a result of the actions that were taken.”

“It’s important that we learn the lessons so we can be better prepared in the future,” Mr Sunak told the inquiry.

The PM says he looks forward to giving evidence to help the inquiry with its deliberations.