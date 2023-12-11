Rishi Sunak clashed with Hugo Keith KC at the UK’s Covid Inquiry on Monday when the Prime Minister was told-off for interrupting him.

Mr Keith was questioning Mr Sunak about the controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Mr Keith asked the Prime Minister why the scheme had not been consulted with “anyone else outside No. 10.”

Interrupting Mr Keith, Mr Sunak said: “The first thing to say, why do Eat Out to Help Out at all?”

Mr Keith declared: “No, no, no. There is a method to my madness.”