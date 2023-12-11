Covid inquiry live: Rishi Sunak to face claims Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread coronavirus
WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed that government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as ‘Dr Death’ during the pandemic
Boris Johnson shown all the times he said 'let Covid rip' in uncomfortable inquiry moment
Rishi Sunak is set to be questioned on his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears before the inquiry on Monday.
The prime minister, who was chancellor during the pandemic, is expected to be challenged over claims the Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread the disease.
The plan formed part of Mr Sunak’s summer economic update in July 2020, and provided 50% off the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks.
WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed that government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.
Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme to boost the restaurant industry as “eat out to help out the virus”.
The PM is the latest member of the Covid-19 cabinet to face the inquiry. Last week, former prime minister Boris Johnson defended his actions and hit out at “dramatic” representations of the Partygate revelations.
Rishi Sunak to face Covid Inquiry today
Prime minister Rishi Sunak will appear before the Covid inquiry at 10am today, where he will be grilled over claims the Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread the disease.
Earlier it emerged in diary evidence from aides that Mr Sunak allegedly argued against strict lockdowns.
A diary excerpt from Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, suggested that Mr Sunak was keen to let the virus run through the population.
WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry also revealed that government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.
Tory peer Michelle Mone admits she was wrong to deny links to PPE firm
Baroness Michelle Mone has conceded she made an “error” in publicly denying her links to the PPE Medpro firm being investigated by the National Crime Agency.
PPE Medpro was awarded government contracts worth more than £200m to supply personal protective equipment after she recommended it to ministers.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has since issued breach of contract proceedings over the 2020 deal on the supply of gowns.
Lady Mone told a YouTube documentary that she and her husband Doug Barrowman would be cleared, arguing they have “done nothing wrong”.
She had initially denied having any links to PPE Medpro but admits in the film: “I made an error in what I said to the press.
“I regret not saying to the press straight away, ‘Yes, I am involved.’ And the government knew I was involved.”
Sunak to be questioned on claims scientists had ‘too much power'
Rishi Sunak is expected to be questioned about his previous claims that scientific advisers were handed too much power, and his views on the damage done by lockdowns.
In an interview during the Tory leadership contest last August, the former chancellor said the “problem” had been: “If you empower all these independent people you’re screwed.”
Mr Sunak also told The Spectator that he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-offs” of Covid lockdowns – including its impact on the economy, schools and NHS waiting lists.
The Tory leader, Boris Johnson’s chancellor during the Covid crisis, is viewed as pushing against a second lockdown in the autumn of 2020, advocating for the opening up of the economy.
John Rentoul: 'Eat Out to Help Out’ was a good idea
The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul writes about why he believes the then chancellor had to protect public health and the economy - and why the Covid inquiry’s rewriting of history is dangerous.
Read the full article:
‘Eat Out to Help Out’ was a good idea | John Rentoul
The then chancellor had to protect public health and the economy, writes John Rentoul. Which is why I raise a glass to his efforts to save the hospitality industry (as I did in my Covid gastropub)
Sunak to be grilled by lawyers bereaved families
The prime minister will be questioned at the covid inquiry by lead counsel Hugo Keith KC in west London on Monday.
However, he will also have to face lawyers representing bereaved families from the four UK nations, long Covid groups and the Trades Union Congress.
The union’s assistant general secretary Kate Bell said: “The Prime Minister must come clean about why these decisions were taken – especially when senior government advisers were warning that people couldn’t afford to stay home when sick.
“The failure to provide proper financial support was an act of self-sabotage that left millions brutally exposed to the pandemic.”
What did Sunak do during Covid?
Rishi Sunak was promoted from chief secretary to the Treasury to chancellor on 13 February 2020, and so was in place just as the concerns about the Covid crisis were reaching a critical point.
It has become apparent since the pandemic, especially in evidence given to the Covid inquiry, that the Treasury and Sunak put up some resistance to lockdown measures, on economic grounds.
On the other hand, they spent £800m on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. This was seen at the time as a bold initiative to boost the hard-hit hospitality sector, but has since raised questions about it spreading the disease at a critical point.
Sunak also attended the birthday gathering for Boris Johnson, for which he was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Michael Gove defends Eat Out to Help Out
Cabinet minister Michael Gove defended Mr Sunak on Sunday, arguing there was no “public critique” of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme before its launch in August 2020.
Mr Gove argued the policy was announced a month before it was implemented and during this time it was “not the case that there was a public critique”.
“It was an effective way of ensuring that the hospitality industry was supported through a very difficult period, and it was entirely within the broad outlines of rules about social mixing that prevailed at the time,” he told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme.
Watch: Boris Johnson apologises to victims during Covid inquiry
During his testimony to the Covid-19 inquiry last week, former prime minister Boris Johnson apologised to victims.
Watch below:
Will Rishi Sunak’s covid evidence make a political difference to him?
Given everything else that’s gone wrong more recently, probably not much.
As so often, the public will regard the furlough scheme as no more than they were due, and take the view that the government had no alternative other than to support the economy.
Sunak won’t get much thanks for the good things he did, but plenty of criticism for ideas such as Eat Out to Help Out that, in hindsight, were unwise in both economic and public health terms.
Far from “following the science”, it looks as if Sunak and the Treasury sometimes went out of their way to exclude the medical and scientific experts, and even the health secretary, from decision-making.
That doesn’t accord with what Sunak was telling people at the time, or with his “reasonable guy” image.
Did Rishi consult experts on Eat Out to Help Out?
There will be much focus on Eat Out to Help Out as Rishi Sunak faces the Covid-19 Inquiry tomorrow and whether the Treasury and Sunak sought any medical or scientific advice about its efficacy or prospective risks.
Chris Whitty, Jonathan Van-Tam and Patrick Vallance all say that they knew nothing about it before it was launched.
Johnson stated in his witness statement that Whitty and Vallance “were properly consulted” but under cross-examination admitted that was only his assumption.
But Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme to boost the restaurant industry as “eat out to help out the virus”.
Sir Patrick Vallance, who was chief scientific adviser, said he and Sir Chris could not recall being consulted in advance about the scheme that cost hundreds of millions of pounds.
Giving evidence to Baroness Hallett’s inquiry, Sir Patrick said the scheme was “highly likely” to have fuelled deaths.
