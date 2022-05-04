Empowering enterprise digital transformation

EasySendis a Business Reporter client

Digital transformation is one of the most critical priorities for many organisations today. However, a lot of businesses struggle to make the necessary changes to keep up with the competition. Businesses need to focus on three key areas – culture, technology and structure – to empower digital transformation.

Creating digital culture

The first step is to create a culture that is open to change and innovation. A digital culture is one that encourages employees to be creative and experiment with new ideas. It also means establishing clear goals and expectations and support employees in their efforts.

What are the hallmarks of digital culture?

Employees are encouraged to be creative and experiment with new ideas

There is a focus on collaboration and teamwork

The organisation is willing to take risks

The culture is open to change and innovation

Employees are given the resources they need to be successful

How can organisations empower a digital culture?

The key is to provide the necessary resources and support to employees. This support includes training, mentorship and access to technology and tools. It’s also important to create a positive environment that encourages risk-taking and innovation.

Enabling enterprise digital transformation

Once the culture is in place, businesses need to focus on the technology solutions that will enable them to succeed. This step includes choosing the right tools and platforms and ensuring they are integrated with the rest of the organisation. It also means developing a robust digital strategy and roadmap aligned with the overall business strategy.

This includes adopting new technologies and platforms and redesigning processes to make them more efficient.

What are some of the challenges with enterprise digital transformation?

Adopting new technologies and platforms

Redesigning processes to make them more efficient

Integrating new systems with legacy systems

Building the infrastructure that is agile and able to respond quickly to changes

Technology solutions

What are some key considerations when choosing technology solutions?

The solution needs to be compatible with the rest of the organisation

It needs to be scalable so that it can grow with the business

It must be secure and compliant with regulations

The solution should be easy to use and intuitive

There should be a clear plan for implementation and support

Structuring for success

The final step is to ensure that the organisation is structured for success. This includes creating the right teams and appointing the right leaders. It also means defining clear roles and responsibilities and establishing processes and protocols.

What are some of the challenges with structuring for success?

Defining clear roles and responsibilities

Establishing processes and protocols

Creating the right teams and appointing the right leaders

Ensuring that the organisation is agile and can respond quickly to changes

Developing a governance model that outlines how decisions will be made and how resources will be allocated

Challenges to enterprise digital transformation

No-code technologies are becoming increasingly important as businesses strive to become more agile and responsive. These technologies allow businesses to create applications without the need for coding expertise. This makes it easier for non-technical employees to get involved in the development process and helps to speed up the deployment process.

No-code tools boost all three pillars of digital transformation: culture, technology, and structure. They make it easier for businesses to adopt new technologies, redesign processes and collaborate across teams.

How can businesses take advantage of no-code technologies?

Evaluate your needs and identify the right tool for the job

Invest in training and education so employees can learn how to use the tool

Don’t be afraid to experiment: try out different tools and see what works best for your business

Empower employees to use the tool to get them involved in the transformation process

What lies ahead?

Businesses need to invest in the right tools and platforms, develop a robust digital strategy and roadmap, and structure success. Enterprise digital transformation will move towards:

A focus from people to technology

Businesses becoming more agile and responsive

An increase in the use of no-code technologies

A growing importance of data

A greater focus on the customer experience

Tal Daskal is the CEO and co-founder at EasySend . Tal is an expert on all things digital transformation in banking and insurance and is a passionate advocate for the paradigm shift towards no-code application development in the financial sector (Courtesy of EasySend)

Originally published on Business Reporter